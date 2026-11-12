Liberia: Ga, Mgcsp Sign MOU to Train 85 Staff

Gonet Academy signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) to provide professional and technical training for 85 Ministry staff.

The signing took place at the Ministry's headquarters in the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town. The training will run from November 2026 to May 2027 and is intended to strengthen workplace skills, improve institutional performance, and support better public service delivery.

Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection Garmai S. Tokpah signed on behalf of the Minister and the Ministry. Mohammed Kerkulah, Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO), signed for Gonet Academy. Also present from the Academy were Antoinette N. Nimely, Human Resources Manager; Charles G. Kpan, Jr., Strategy, Partnerships and Institutional Development Lead; Levi Singbeh, Marketing, Brand and Communications Lead; Jocial F. Roberts, Executive Assistant; and Christina G. Heah, Content and Media Assistant.

Participants were drawn from the Ministry's Administration, Children and Social Protection, Gender, and Research, Policy and Planning departments. They will be enrolled in three Gonet Academy programs such as Foundation Certificate Program (FCP), 35 staff; Professional Diploma Program (PDP), 35 staff, and Comprehensive Professional Program (CPP), 15 staff.

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The training spans 15 areas: Asset and Investment Management; Database Administration and Management; Human Resource Management; Microsoft Office Productivity; Monitoring and Evaluation; Office Administration and Management; Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Project Management; Office Administration and Executive Support; Gender and Development; Financial Management; Internal Audit and Control; Strategic Planning and Resource Mobilization; Public Sector Planning, Policy and Development; and Technical Report Writing.

Under the agreement, Gonet Academy will supply qualified training specialists, structured learning materials, practical assessments, performance monitoring, and training coordination. Staff who complete their program requirements will receive certification. Training will be delivered in phases, with periodic progress reports and a final assessment report documenting participants' progress, achievements, and learning outcomes.

Gonet Academy Chief Empowerment Officer Mr. Mohammed Kerkulah said the Academy remains committed to practical, career-oriented education that builds individuals and strengthens institutions. He thanked the Ministry's leadership and the Government of Liberia for investing in public sector workforce development and for giving qualified local institutions a role in national capacity-building.

He said he was particularly pleased that Gonet Academy was among the institutions selected, and he stressed the value of closer collaboration between government and homegrown training providers. He added that the Academy intends to deliver measurable outcomes and skills participants can apply directly in their departments.

The Academy described the partnership as more than an agreement or an enrollment figure. It said the training would strengthen the capacity of public servants whose work supports the protection, empowerment, and well-being of women, children, and vulnerable populations across Liberia.

"As implementation begins, our focus will remain on quality training, practical learning, effective coordination, and measurable outcomes," the Academy said in a statement, thanking the Ministry for its confidence.

Beyond its new agreement with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Gonet Academy has built a growing network of institutional partners across Liberia.

Public sector institutions such as The Liberia Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA) sponsored 19 staff in Project Management, QuickBooks Essentials, Human Resource Management, and Public Relations; The Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) sponsored 20 staff in certificate and diploma programs covering Monitoring and Evaluation, Procurement, Project Management, and Digital Productivity Skills.

In July 2025, GonetAfrica signed an MOU with the Independent Information Commission (IIC) to strengthen transparency, data governance, and implementation of the Freedom of Information framework. The IIC sponsored nine staff in Cohort 13 for training in Human Resource Management, Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Public Relations, and Customer Service, and Paynesville City Corporation (PCC ) also on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Founder and CEO Mohammed Kerkulah and Mayor Robert S. Bestman II signed an MOU at Paynesville City Hall. Under it, the Academy provided customized CPD, certificate, diploma, and specialized training to address skill gaps within the Corporation.

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Expanding to the private sector, Gonet previously signed an MOU with the GT Bank Liberia Limited, one of the Academy's key private-sector partners in 2025, GT Bank sponsored 21 staff from nine departments in Cohort 11.

The MOU with GT Bank training covered Internal Audit, Project Management, Human Resource Management, Banking and Finance, Marketing Strategy and Brand Management, Customer Service and Relationship Management, Microsoft Excel, and Digital Productivity Skills.

With the latest MOU alongside these partnerships, Gonet Academy reiterates its commitment to strengthening institutions across all sectors in Liberia.