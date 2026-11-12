Liberia: Star-P, Ilsa Projects Provide ICT Equipment to Strengthen Liberia's Agricultural Services

Two agricultural development projects have donated information and communication technology (ICT) equipment to Liberia's Ministry of Agriculture in an effort to improve its operations and strengthen support for farmers across the country.

The Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Investing in Livelihood Resilience and Soil Health in ACP Countries (ILSA) Project handed over 11 laptops, five desktop computers, three printers and 25 Global Positioning System (GPS) devices.

The equipment is expected to improve agricultural data collection, land mapping, field monitoring and reporting, as the ministry works to strengthen service delivery to farming communities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, STAR-P/ILSA Project Coordinator Stephen T. Marvie Jr. said the donation reflected the projects' continued commitment to supporting agricultural development in Liberia.

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"We are happy to continue to work with you for the betterment of the farmers," Mr Marvie said.

He also praised Agriculture Minister Dr J. Alexander Nuetah and the ministry's senior management team for their cooperation in implementing agricultural development initiatives.

Receiving the equipment, Deputy Agriculture Minister for Administration Antoinette F. Dukuly expressed appreciation to the projects and pledged that the items would be used for their intended purposes.

"On behalf of the Minister and the team here at the Ministry of Agriculture, let me say thank you to the team. These items, we are going to use them for the intended purpose," she said.

The GPS devices are expected to help agricultural officers map farmland, verify project locations and monitor field activities, while the computers and printers will support record-keeping, documentation and administrative coordination.

The donation comes as Liberia continues efforts to modernise its agricultural sector, improve institutional capacity and expand technical support to smallholder farmers.

Both STAR-P and ILSA are supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, building institutional capacity and improving the livelihoods of farming communities.

The latest contribution is expected to help the ministry manage agricultural information more effectively and improve the delivery of services to farmers across Liberia.