Uganda: UAE Lifts Visa Restrictions On Ugandans, Puts 21 Day Window

Kampala — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted its suspension on issuing new visas to Ugandan nationals, easing travel restrictions imposed in June 2026 following concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus in the region.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, November 11, allows Ugandans to apply for visas and enter the UAE, provided they have spent at least 21 days outside Uganda before travelling.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), announced the revised measures.

The relaxation follows Uganda's successful containment of the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, which was declared over on July 28, 2026, after health authorities interrupted local transmission and completed the required public health response. Uganda declared the outbreak on May 15, 2026, following the detection of infections linked to cross-border transmission from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The government subsequently intensified surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and infection prevention measures to contain the disease. The Ministry of Health has since maintained that Uganda remains Ebola-free, although it continues to strengthen surveillance and preparedness because of ongoing transmission in neighbouring DRC.

Under the revised UAE arrangements, Ugandan students who enrolled in educational institutions in the country before June 2026 will also be allowed to return, together with their family members, subject to approved health procedures. Administrative staff at the Ugandan Embassy in the UAE holding ordinary passports, as well as their dependants, are also covered by the exemptions.

Holders of diplomatic and special passports issued by the Ugandan government will equally be permitted entry under the health procedures applicable to exempted categories. Humanitarian and medical cases will continue to be considered individually.

Travellers seeking medical treatment in the UAE must provide approved medical reports detailing their diagnosis, the healthcare facility where they will receive treatment and the scheduled commencement date.

Despite Uganda's successful containment of the outbreak, the situation remains concerning in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Ebola epidemic continues to spread. The DRC had recorded 11,042 confirmed Ebola cases and 5,387 deaths by November 10, according to figures reported by the country's authorities. The outbreak has affected eight provinces, making it the country's deadliest Ebola epidemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Containment efforts have been complicated by insecurity, weaknesses in the healthcare system, delayed detection of infections and difficulties accessing affected communities.

Health workers have also faced challenges associated with community mistrust and misinformation. The outbreak has also spread beyond the DRC, with infections reported in other African countries, including Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria, underscoring the regional risks posed by continued transmission.

In Uganda, the Ministry of Health has maintained enhanced surveillance, particularly at border points, while strengthening laboratory capacity, emergency response systems and cross-border cooperation to prevent reintroduction of the virus.

The UAE said precautionary restrictions on nationals of the DRC and South Sudan would remain in force, citing continued monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the two countries. NCEMA, MoHAP and ICP said they would continue assessing developments and adjusting entry requirements in line with emerging health risks and public health considerations.