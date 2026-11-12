Uganda: MTN Commits Sh500 Million to 25 Community Projects Across Uganda

Kampala — MTN Uganda Foundation has committed Shs500 million to support 25 community-led initiatives across Uganda, with each beneficiary set to receive in-kind assistance worth Shs20 million under the fourth phase of its Changemakers programme.

The 25 organisations were selected from 2,607 applications received from the country's five regions, reflecting growing interest in community-driven solutions to challenges in health, education, water and sanitation, environmental sustainability and economic empowerment.

The announcement, made in Kampala on November 10, brings the foundation's cumulative investment in the Changemakers programme to Shs2 billion.

The latest beneficiaries include community organisations, schools and social enterprises working with vulnerable groups, including refugees, children, women and rural communities.

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One of the beneficiaries is Beles Bubu Africa, a refugee-led cultural and media organisation based in Bunga, Kampala. Founded by Eritrean migrant Kisanet Tedros, the organisation received ICT equipment, including projectors, worth Shs20 million to strengthen its educational programmes and expand its reach.

The organisation uses digital media and educational content to preserve African languages and cultural heritage while supporting refugee integration.

It reaches more than 700 refugees annually and has produced over 1,300 educational videos, which have attracted more than 110 million views on YouTube.

Tedros said the support would help the organisation reach more children, preserve African heritage and create opportunities for refugee communities.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Mulinge said the programme seeks to identify individuals and organisations developing practical solutions to challenges within their communities.

"Some of the most powerful solutions to our country's challenges do not begin in boardrooms. They start with people who see a problem in their communities and decide to do something about it. Through Changemakers, we want to support these people and help turn their ideas into sustainable initiatives," Mulinge said.

She urged the beneficiaries to use the support to strengthen their organisations, establish partnerships and extend their impact beyond the programme.

Growing investment

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The fourth phase builds on three previous rounds in which MTN Uganda Foundation supported 75 community initiatives with Shs1.5 billion, benefiting more than 119,000 people.

The latest Shs500 million commitment represents an expansion of the programme's investment in locally driven development initiatives.

The beneficiaries are spread across Central, Greater Central, Eastern, Western and Northern Uganda.

Among those selected are the National Christian Students Association, Hope Speaks-Katanga, Tunaweza Children's Centre and Women and Children With Albinism in Uganda in the Central Region.

Other beneficiaries include Youth Empowerment Trust Uganda and Stichting Kabira in Greater Central; Youth Elevation Initiative and Asante Africa Foundation in the Western Region; and the Rotary Club of Entebbe-Kavule Primary School Water Project and Rural Women and Youth Empowerment Centre in the Eastern Region.

In Northern Uganda, beneficiaries include Te-Kworo Foundation, Atama Innovation Hub, Wabibi Pads Limited, Zingiti Foundation and Pokot Secondary School.

The programme is part of MTN Uganda Foundation's wider community investment activities, which focus on education, health, economic empowerment and humanitarian support, with technology playing a central role in its interventions.