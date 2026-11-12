South Africa: Chicken Coconut Curry With Ground Almonds and Curry Leaves

12 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

Here's a distinctively different chicken coconut curry, along with a reminder of the way I cook rice in a method that virtually cooks itself.

Mention of curry, curry leaves and a curry plant can be confusing. One is a style of cooking, another is the fragrant and edible leaf of a tree, and the third is an entirely different plant that is merely ornamental but has a curry-like fragrance. This week I made a curry using fresh curry leaves.

The leaves of a curry tree release exotic aromas of smoky citrus blended with a hint of bay and an intriguing nuttiness that makes them one of the most arresting of leaf spices.

Spotting fresh curry leaves in my local supermarket - and as you can see in the main picture they don't come fresher than that - I decided to pair them with something even nuttier. Almonds, which I ground immediately before use.

Have a look at the two kinds of 'curry' plant referenced above...

This would be, at its heart, a chicken coconut curry, and I have done many variations of those. I also included a good amount of fresh coriander leaves, picking the soft leaves from their firm stems and chopping them up to stir in just before serving. So there are two kinds of leaves in this, with very different tastes....

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