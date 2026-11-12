Rwanda Hasn't Cut Diplomatic Relations With U.S. Over Military Sanctions, As Fake Statement Claims

Rwanda hasn't cut diplomatic relations with US over military sanctions, as fake statement claims

IN SHORT: A document circulating on Facebook claims Rwanda has severed diplomatic ties with the US following sanctions over its military's alleged support for M23 rebels in eastern DRC. But government spokesperson Yolande Makolo dismissed the circulating statement as fake.

A document circulating on Facebook claims Rwanda has severed diplomatic relations with the United States following sanctions against the African country.

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Dated 29 November 2026 and bearing the letterhead of Rwanda's office of the government spokesperson, the document claims the decision takes immediate effect and orders all US diplomatic personnel to leave Rwanda within 48 hours.

It accuses the US of double standards in its handling of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), arguing that Rwanda has been unfairly targeted while the DRC has faced no comparable sanctions.

The claims come amid rising tensions between Rwanda and the US over the conflict in the eastern DR Congo, where the M23 rebel group has been fighting government forces.

On 28 October, the US announced sanctions against Rwanda's Ministry of Defence and Zigama Credit and Savings Society, a financial institution serving the country's security services.

Washington accused Rwanda's military of supplying M23 with weapons, training and logistical support, and deploying troops alongside the rebels. Rwanda has repeatedly denied involvement in the conflict.

The sanctions followed earlier US measures against Rwanda's military and senior officials in March over alleged support for M23.

This post and similar posts have also been shared here and here. But is it authentic? We checked.

Document dismissed as fake

We found no announcement of severed diplomatic ties on Rwanda's official government communication channels or the foreign affairs ministry's X account. We also found no credible media reports confirming the decision.

The document is also dated "29 November 2026", a date still in the future.

And on 29 October, Rwanda's government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, shared the circulating document on X, stamped "FAKE".

"This fake news is circulating, should be disregarded," she wrote.

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The purported government statement is fake.