Ugandan council hasn't approved 'Dr' title for all registered nurses

IN SHORT: A notice circulating on Facebook claims the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council has allowed all registered nurses to use the title "Dr". But the council dismissed the notice as fake. Ugandan law also does not grant nurses the title simply because they are registered.

A notice circulating on Facebook claims that the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council (UNMC) has officially approved the title "Dr" for all registered nurses in the country.

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UNMC is a statutory body that regulates nursing and midwifery education, registration and professional conduct.

According to the notice, the decision recognises nurses' professional status and contribution to healthcare. It gives "Dr. Jane Namagembe, RN" as an example of how nurses may now identify themselves.

The notice also claims the decision aligns with international best practice and the council's commitment to professionalism, quality care and patient safety.

It has also been published here, here and here, with some social media users believing it to be authentic.

But has the council adopted this title for all registered nurses? We checked.

Council dismisses notice as fake

On 3 November 2026, the UNMC dismissed the notice in a post on its official X account.

"Please disregard this. It is not only fabricated, but also fake," the council wrote.

The notice also misstates the year of the law establishing the council. It refers to the Nurses and Midwives Act 2016, but the law was enacted in 1996.

Under section 26 of the act, registered nurses may use the title "Registered Nurse" and registered midwives may use "Registered Midwife".

Section 27 makes clear that registration does not entitle nurses or midwives to use titles or practise medicine under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act.

The title "Dr" is commonly used by medical doctors and people with doctoral qualifications, such as a PhD. Nurses who hold such qualifications may use the title, but nursing registration alone does not confer it.

The council has disowned the notice, and Ugandan law does not support its claim.