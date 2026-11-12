Kenya: No Evidence That Kenyan Politician Edwin Sifuna Has Shelved 2027 Presidential Ambition

No evidence that Kenyan politician Edwin Sifuna has shelved 2027 presidential ambition

IN SHORT: A graphic reporting that Kenyan presidential hopeful Edwin Sifuna will set aside his presidential ambitions to deputise Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027 is circulating on social media. However, there is no evidence of such an arrangement within the opposition.

A graphic circulating on social media claims that Kenyan politician Edwin Sifuna has agreed to shelve his presidential aspirations to deputise Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2027 general election.

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"Sifuna to Set Aside Presidential Ambitions for Kalonzo's Deputy," the graphic reads.

According to its caption, Musyoka will lead the opposition ticket as its flagbearer under an emerging power-sharing formula agreed upon by coalition insiders ahead of 2027.

"Under the proposed arrangement, Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i will be offered the Prime Minister's slot, while Linda Mwananchi presidential candidate Edwin Sifuna has been settled on for the Deputy President slot," the caption reads.

"The formula is reportedly aimed at accommodating the coalition's key political figures and balancing regional interests as opposition leaders negotiate the structure of a united front against President William Ruto," it adds.

Sifuna is the senator for Nairobi county and leader of the Linda Mwananchi Movement. He served as Orange Democratic Movement secretary general from 2018 until the party removed him in February 2026. He is the leader of Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Musyoka is the leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front party. He served as Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010 and has also declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2027.

Fred Matiang'i is a key political figure in Kenya's opposition and will contest the 2027 presidential election. He previously served as a cabinet secretary under former president Uhuru Kenyatta, heading various ministries between 2013 and 2022.

Opposition leaders have been working together to unseat president William Ruto in the country's next general election.

The graphic has circulated widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Fake graphic

Local media outlets closely monitor the opposition's activities and extensively report on them ahead of the 2027 election. If true, such a development would have made headlines in Kenya. However, no reliable sources have reported it.

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We also checked Sifuna's verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, for such an announcement, but found nothing. Similarly, Musyoka and Matiang'i have not mentioned anything to support the claim.

We noticed that the quote originated from the Facebook page Kenyan Report, which Africa Check has previously flagged for publishing a fabricated quote. This page is not a reliable source of information.

There is no evidence that the claim in the graphic is true.