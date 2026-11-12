Ghana: Lisag Supports Lands Commission's Digitisation Drive

THE Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG) has donated IT equipment to the Lands Commission to support its digitisation drive and improve records management across selected offices.

The donation, which forms part of the association's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the commission, comprises three Intel Core i5-13420H computers, three APC Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) units, three barcode readers, three thermal printers and three LaserJet printers.

The equipment is expected to facilitate the digitisation of land records, improve records management and enhance operational efficiency at the commission's offices in Wa, Cape Coast and Sunyani.

Receiving the items on behalf of the commission, the Acting Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Services, Mr Emmanuel Adansi-Bonnah, expressed appreciation to LISAG for the gesture and described the donation as a welcome contribution to the commission's ongoing digitisation efforts.

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He called on the association to continue supporting the commission and encouraged other institutions and stakeholders to emulate the gesture by contributing to initiatives aimed at improving land administration and service delivery. Read More