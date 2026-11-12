Tanzania: Rewriting the Beauty Rules

Dar es Salaam — BEAUTY is often associated with flawless skin, expensive products and ever-changing trends. But for Doreen Malya, a pharmacist and founder of Lumi Cosmetics, it begins with something far more meaningful, understanding one's skin, embracing individuality and recognising that true confidence goes beyond physical appearance.

Her journey from pharmacy into the beauty industry is a story of professional reinvention, entrepreneurial courage and the determination to turn knowledge into an opportunity to make a difference in people's lives.

Trained as a pharmacist, Doreen developed an appreciation for the science behind medicines, ingredients and healthcare. She was drawn to the profession because of its potential to improve people's lives through scientific knowledge and informed decisions.

Little did she know that this foundation would eventually open doors to a different business venture. As she observed the growing interest in skincare, she also noticed a concerning trend, many consumers were purchasing beauty products without fully understanding their ingredients, suitability or intended benefits.

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With social media increasingly shaping beauty choices, consumers were constantly exposed to new products, recommendations and skincare trends. Yet, distinguishing reliable information from marketing claims was becoming increasingly difficult.

For Doreen, this presented an opportunity to bring together her pharmaceutical background and passion for skincare.

"I saw an opportunity to combine my pharmaceutical background with my interest in skincare to help people make better-informed choices," she says.

Although entrepreneurship was not part of her original career plan, the possibility of applying her professional knowledge in a different way gradually became more appealing. She wanted to build something of her own while addressing a need she had identified among consumers.

That vision eventually gave birth to Lumi Cosmetics, a brand whose name represents light, radiance, confidence and the beauty of selfcare.

"I wanted to create a brand that goes beyond selling products, a brand that helps people understand their skin, make informed skincare choices and feel more confident in themselves," she explains.

For Doreen, Lumi Cosmetics is about more than offering beauty products. It is about encouraging people to become more knowledgeable about their skin, understand their individual needs and make thoughtful purchasing decisions instead of following every passing trend.

Turning an idea into a business, however, required more than professional knowledge and enthusiasm. Doreen had to develop new skills in marketing, financial management, customer service, leadership and strategic planning.

Like many women who venture into entrepreneurship, she had to learn as she went along, making the most of the resources available to her while keeping her ambitions grounded in practical realities.

"In the early stages, I focused on starting small and making the most of the resources available to me. Building a business requires a clear vision, commitment and the willingness to grow step by step," she says.

Establishing customer trust in an increasingly competitive beauty market has been among her challenges. With numerous products making attractive promises, convincing customers to prioritise quality, suitability and authenticity requires consistency and credibility.

Stock management, pricing, marketing and changing consumer preferences have also demanded careful planning and adaptability.

Nevertheless, one of her proudest achievements has been transforming an idea into a business that brings together pharmaceutical knowledge, thoughtful product selection and customer education. At Lumi Cosmetics, product selection goes beyond attractive packaging.

Doreen considers ingredients, formulations, manufacturer credibility and intended use. She also places importance on product authenticity, labelling, expiry dates, storage requirements and supplier reliability.

"My pharmaceutical background encourages me to look beyond attractive packaging and marketing claims. I believe customers should understand what they are buying, why a product may be suitable for them and how to incorporate it into a routine responsibly," she says.

This science-conscious approach is particularly important in an era when social media has become a major source of beauty information. While online platforms have made skincare knowledge more accessible, they have also contributed to the spread of misleading advice and unrealistic expectations.

For her, effective skincare should be guided by evidence, individual needs and consistency rather than attractive marketing promises. Beyond the science and commercial aspects of skincare, Doreen's work has given her a deeper appreciation of the relationship between skin health and personal confidence.

Among her most rewarding experiences has been working with customers who had struggled with persistent acne and hyperpigmentation for years. By helping them develop skincare routines suited to their individual skin types and concerns, she has witnessed encouraging improvements after approximately three months of consistent care.

"Every person's skin is different, and results will vary, but seeing this progress has been one of the most rewarding experiences for me because I have been part of their journey and witnessed the changes along the way," she says.

These experiences have reinforced her belief that skincare should be an expression of self-care, not another source of pressure or insecurity.

"To me, beauty is a combination of self-confidence, self-care, individuality and the way we carry ourselves. It is not defined by having flawless skin, a particular complexion or meeting society's expectations of physical appearance," she explains.

She believes that healthy skin does not have to be flawless. Pores, natural texture, scars and variations in pigmentation are part of the diversity of human skin and should not make anyone feel less beautiful.

Her message is particularly relevant to women navigating a digital world where edited photographs, beauty filters and constantly changing standards can create unrealistic expectations. Doreen encourages women to appreciate their individuality, invest in their well-being and remember that their worth should never be measured by the condition of their skin.

Although women are major consumers in the beauty industry, she believes there is considerable potential for more women to become business owners, establish their own brands and participate actively in shaping the industry. However, she is quick to point out that passion and professional expertise alone cannot sustain a business.

Entrepreneurs must understand their markets, manage inventory, maintain customer relationships, make sound financial decisions and remain adaptable as consumer needs evolve. In Tanzania, she observes, women entrepreneurs can encounter barriers such as limited access to affordable financing, business training, professional networks and markets that support expansion.

Competition, supplier reliability and changing consumer preferences can add further pressure, particularly in the beauty industry. Balancing business responsibilities with family and other social expectations can also be demanding.

For this reason, she believes that mentorship, accessible financial services, entrepreneurship education and stronger professional networks are essential in helping women establish and grow sustainable enterprises.

"Women should be encouraged not only to start businesses but also to build sustainable enterprises with the capacity to grow and create employment," she says.

Financial independence is another issue close to her heart. She believes that having an income gives women greater control over their decisions, opportunities and futures.

However, she emphasises that earning money should be accompanied by financial literacy, budgeting, saving and responsible investment. Entrepreneurship has equally shaped her understanding of leadership.

Accountability, adaptability, patience and personal discipline are among the lessons she continues to apply in managing her business. Running a business while attending to personal responsibilities requires intentional planning. For Doreen, organising her time is an important part of maintaining balance.

She plans her weekly activities in advance, including meetings and other commitments, while ensuring that she also creates time for family and friends. At the same time, she remains committed to learning.

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She follows developments in skincare science, ingredient research and new product formulations, consulting scientific literature, product information and reputable educational resources to distinguish useful innovations from temporary beauty trends.

Her approach reflects an understanding that the beauty industry is constantly evolving and that maintaining customer trust requires continuous learning.

Looking ahead, Doreen hopes to establish Lumi Cosmetics as a recognised and trusted skincare brand in Tanzania, with the potential to reach customers in other markets. Her five-year vision includes expanding the product selection, strengthening customer education, improving the customer experience and building a stronger digital presence.

She is also interested in introducing an original Lumi Cosmetics skincare line as the business grows. She recognises, however, that developing such a line would require appropriate investment, formulation expertise, product testing, regulatory compliance and quality control.

For now, her priority is to establish a sustainable business built on product quality, customer trust and informed skincare guidance. To young women considering entrepreneurship, her advice is to begin with a clear understanding of the problem they want to solve and the customers they intend to serve.

She encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to research their markets, understand their business costs, develop realistic plans and start at a scale that matches their available resources.

She also emphasises the importance of separating personal and business finances, understanding cash flow and viewing mistakes as opportunities to learn and improve.

"Do not underestimate the value of customer service, consistency and building trust. A successful business is not built on appearance alone; it requires sound decisions and sustainable practices," she advises.

Ultimately, Doreen Malya's journey is a reminder that professional qualifications do not have to confine women to conventional career paths. Knowledge can become the foundation for new opportunities, entrepreneurship and meaningful contributions to society.