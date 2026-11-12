Tanzania: TFF Awards Sets for December 12

Arusha — THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has set December 12 as the date for the 2025/26 Tanzania Football Awards, with Arusha selected to host a ceremony that will honour outstanding performers across the country's football landscape.

The awards are expected to recognise players, coaches, referees and teams whose performances stood out during the 2025/26 season, with the federation unveiling 61 nominees across 38 categories.

According to the nomination list released by TFF, the awards will cover several areas of the game, including the Mainland Premier League, domestic cup competitions, women's football and refereeing.

One of the major attractions will be the Best Player category, which has attracted eight nominees, reflecting the competition for individual honours during the campaign.

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Allan Okello, Clatous Chama, Feisal Salum, Max Nzengeli and Pacome Zouzoua headline the shortlist, alongside Young Africans' Ibrahim Hamad, Singida Black Stars' Nduwumwe Mossi and Simba SC defender Rushine De Reuck.

The Best Goalkeeper award will also attract attention, with Azam FC's Aishi Manula, Yanga's Djigui Diarra and Simba's Mahamadou Kassali shortlisted for the honour. In the Best Defender category, Yanga's Ibrahim Hamad, Singida Black Stars' Ibrahim Imoro and Simba's Rushine De Reuck are among those competing for recognition.

The Best Young Player award will be contested by Namungo FC's Abdulkarim Kiswanya, Azam FC's Ashrafu Kibeku and Fountain Gate's Juma Abushiri.

Meanwhile, the race for Best Coach features TRA United's Etienne Ndairagije, Azam FC's Florent Ibenge and Simba SC's Steve Barker, whose contributions during the season have earned them places on the shortlist.

Refereeing will also have a significant place in the ceremony, with Jackson Mwendwa, Omar Malule and Said Mpuche nominated for Best Referee.

Other refereeing honours will include Best Referee Assessor, Best Assistant Referee Assessor and Best Refereeing Team.

At club level, Fountain Gate FC, KMC FC and Mbeya City have been nominated for recognition in the discipline category, while the awards will also feature honours for Best Goal, Best Squad and Fair Play