Mozambique: Cancellation of Police Officers' Holidays Has Nothing to Do With Mondlane's Trial - PRM

Maputo — The Mozambican Police (PRM), in the central province of Sofala, denies that the cancellation of its officers' holidays is result of possible rioting that may arise during the trial of Venancio Mondlane, former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola).

Mozambique's Supreme Court scheduled Mondlane's trial for November 17. He is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration he called to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024 started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. Recently, the Council of State, the advising body to the Mozambican President, decided to lift Mondlane's immunity in order to allow him to stand trial.

According to Dércio Samuel, Police spokesperson in Sofala, speaking to reporters, the cancellation of officers' holidays is intended to ensure the execution of the operational plan for maintaining security during the upcoming festive season.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"During the festive season, the police carry out various operations. The police are on high alert to ensure the safe and peaceful movement of people and their property throughout our province", he said.

According to the spokesperson, claims pointing to the cancellation of officers' holidays as a result of Mondlane's trial are false. "The Police are aimed at ensuring the free movement of people and their property during the holiday season. This is not the first time the force has adopted such a measure", he said.