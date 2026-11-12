Mozambique: Number of Arrestees Allegedly Involved in Bishop's Murder Rises to Four

Maputo — The number of arrestees allegedly involved in the murder of Osório Citora Afonso, bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane, in the central Mozambican province of Zambézia, has risen from three to four.

Bishop Afonso, who was also Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Beira, in the central province of Sofala, was shot dead with an AKM-type last June at the Episcopal Palace of Quelimane, his official residence. A bullet was found in the victim's chest, right in the heart.

Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on Wednesday presented to the press one more individual allegedly involved in the murder of the bishop.

According to Domingos Barone, head of SERNIC Criminalistics Department in Zambezia, speaking to reporters, the newest suspect is a Mozambican citizen and he was arrested on October 29th in Zambezia province.

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Barone revealed that the suspect is a demobilized member of the Mozambican army and a former Police officer, who was dismissed from the force in 2025 due to his involvement in various crimes committed while he was assigned to the Border Guard Police in the Massingir district, southern Gaza province.

"He was under surveillance by investigative teams after evidence emerged pointing to his potential involvement in the homicide. The evidence was uncovered during the analysis of several electronic devices seized from other individuals accused in the case", he said.

"Following the murder, the suspect buried the weapon used in the crime and fled to Zambia, returning about two months later. Other individuals involved in the case have been identified. Their current whereabouts remain unknown, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest them", the spokesperson added.

For his part, the suspect, speaking to reporters, denied any involvement in the case, claiming that he was arrested while in the bathroom of a private residence. He added that he was psychologically victim of torture during interrogations.

A priest, believed to have been the mastermind behind the crime, is among the three individuals previously detained.