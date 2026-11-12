Mozambique: Valá Calls for Economic Planning Focused On Concrete Results

Maputo — Mozambican Minister of Planning and Development, Salim Valá, calls for a shift in the approach to economic planning, moving away from a resource-centered economy toward one oriented toward concrete results, capable of generating employment, income, and better living conditions for the population.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of the 2nd Coordinating Council of the Ministry of Planning and Development, which is taking place until Friday in Matola city, southern Maputo Province, Valá stated that the mere existence of natural resources does not guarantee development, "rather, they must be transformed into productive capacity, businesses, and job opportunities."

"Gas, minerals, land, and water, on their own, do not create jobs, income, or businesses. There is a need to diversify the economy, strengthen the private sector, and promote industrialization, with a greater focus on adding value and transforming national production", he said.

The minister believes that the country's problem lies in the gap between the plan and the citizen, calling for a greater capacity to execute, monitor, and evaluate public policies to ensure that investments yield tangible benefits for communities.

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According to the minister, the Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL) has financed 18,893 projects across 144 districts and 75 municipalities, contributing to the creation of 43,332 jobs. Two out of every three beneficiaries are young people, while approximately 19,000 of the jobs created have been filled by women.

"Despite the progress made, it was acknowledged that hundreds of thousands of applications remain unaddressed. The need to ensure the fund's sustainability, including through the repayment of granted funds", he said.

Valá added that planning must also account for risks associated with natural disasters, insecurity, and economic fluctuations, enabling the country to anticipate crises and protect the livelihoods of families.