Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Holds Talks With UK Foreign Secretary On Somalia's Security and Humanitarian Situation

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has held discussions with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Somalia's security transition, the humanitarian situation and efforts to secure international climate financing.

In a statement shared on social media, Hassan Sheikh described the discussions as constructive, saying they focused on key priorities facing Somalia and ongoing cooperation between Mogadishu and London.

The Somali president said the talks covered the country's security transition, the evolving humanitarian situation and efforts to mobilise climate finance to support Somalia's response to climate-related challenges.

He also expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom's continued support, highlighting its role in advancing Somalia's security, humanitarian and climate priorities.

The meeting underscores continued diplomatic engagement between Somalia and the UK as the Somali government works with international partners on security arrangements, humanitarian needs and climate-related challenges.