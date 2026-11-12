Somalia's Justice Minister Warns Political Divisions Threaten Statehood, Calls for National Consensus

Mogadishu — Somalia's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Maalim Mahmoud has warned that political divisions and internal rivalries pose serious risks to the country's stability, urging Somali leaders to put aside political disputes, clan interests and power struggles to protect the survival of the state.

In remarks highlighting the country's mounting political and security challenges, Maalim said Somalia was facing difficulties across several regions, including Puntland, Somaliland, Jubaland, South West and Hirshabelle, as well as at the national level.

He warned that internal fragmentation could create opportunities for neighbouring countries and other foreign powers with interests in Somalia to expand their influence.

The minister called on young Somalis, who he said account for between 75 and 80 percent of the population, to take the lead in driving political change and helping the country overcome its current difficulties.

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He also welcomed an appeal by Somali religious scholars calling for national unity and collective efforts to address the country's problems.

Maalim said Somalia was not obliged to continue with its current political system and argued that the country could reconsider its governance arrangements through a new national agreement.

Such an agreement, he said, could address the constitution, power-sharing, the distribution of national resources and the federal system.

He called for an open national debate on whether the existing federal structure should be reformed or replaced with another system, provided there was broad agreement among Somalis.

The minister said meaningful political reform was possible if political and community leaders demonstrated a united will to reach consensus.

He also raised concerns about the condition of Somalia's security forces, saying the welfare, equipment and support provided to soldiers needed urgent attention.

Maalim argued that soldiers could not reasonably be expected to sacrifice their lives defending the country if the government failed to guarantee their safety, provide proper care and secure the future of their families.

His remarks come as Somalia faces continuing political disagreements over its constitutional framework, federal arrangements and electoral process, alongside persistent security challenges.