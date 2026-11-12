Somalia: Former Somali President Denies Joining Talks Between Somali Government and Opposition

Mogadishu — The Nabad iyo Nolol party led by former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has denied reports that it participated in a joint meeting between the federal government and opposition groups.

In a statement, the party said Farmaajo had instead received the commanders of Somalia's armed forces at his residence, where they delivered a message from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud concerning a proposed political conference scheduled for November 14-18.

According to the statement, Farmaajo told the military officials that the planned conference required political trust and an inclusive process to ensure that negotiations produced an outcome acceptable to all sides.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the efforts and role of the international community, which had previously facilitated dialogue between the political parties.

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Farmaajo called for negotiations to resume from where they broke down on September 3, rather than starting the process anew, the statement said.

The party did not explain why Farmaajo had not attended the joint meeting between the government and opposition representatives but categorically rejected reports suggesting that Nabad iyo Nolol had taken part.

The statement comes amid renewed efforts to resolve the political dispute between Somalia's federal government and opposition groups, which centres on the country's electoral system and its broader political future.

The planned November conference is expected to provide an opportunity for the rival sides to address their differences and seek an agreement on the way forward.