Somalia's President Urges Climate Action and Support for Vulnerable Nations At COP31

Antalya — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on the international community to honour its climate commitments and provide greater support to countries facing the worst effects of climate change, as he addressed the opening of the COP31 summit in Turkey.

Hassan attended the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, which opened in the Turkish city of Antalya, where he delivered a speech highlighting the urgent need to translate international climate pledges into concrete action.

He said Somalia contributed little to global greenhouse gas emissions but remained among the countries most severely affected by climate-related disasters, particularly prolonged droughts and devastating floods.

The president said countries bearing the greatest responsibility for climate change should take the lead in efforts to reduce its impact and support vulnerable nations in adapting to increasingly extreme weather conditions.

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His remarks highlighted the climate justice debate, in which developing countries have called on major industrialised economies to provide financial and technical assistance to nations facing disproportionate climate risks despite contributing relatively little to global emissions.

Somalia has experienced repeated cycles of severe drought and flooding in recent years, disrupting livelihoods, displacing communities and worsening food insecurity, particularly among rural populations dependent on agriculture and livestock.

The country remains highly vulnerable to changing rainfall patterns and extreme weather events, placing additional pressure on its humanitarian response and development efforts.

Hassan's participation at COP31 comes as Somalia seeks greater international cooperation and climate financing to strengthen resilience, improve disaster preparedness and protect communities increasingly exposed to the effects of global warming.

The conference brings together world leaders, government representatives, climate experts and international organisations to discuss measures to address climate change and advance global commitments on emissions reduction, adaptation and climate finance.