Nigeria: Amnesty Condemns Attack On Pantami's Campaign Convoy in Gombe

The rights group describes the incident--which occurred on Wednesday along Jekadafari Road in Gombe--as a deliberate and "wanton" attempt to use violence to bar Mr Pantami from entering the state capital ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has condemned the violent attack on the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Isa Pantami, calling on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The rights group, in a statement on Thursday, described the incident--which occurred on Wednesday along Jekadafari Road in Gombe--as a deliberate and "wanton" attempt to use violence to bar Mr Pantami from entering the state capital ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Amnesty International, preliminary findings suggest the attackers are suspected to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The organisation noted that viral video footage from the scene showed large numbers of armed thugs barricading the highway with tyres and setting them ablaze.

The attackers also reportedly smashed the windscreens of multiple vehicles in the convoy, bringing vehicular traffic along the highway to a complete standstill.

"This is perhaps one of the deadliest acts of political violence since the beginning of the campaign for the 2027 elections," the statement read.

The organisation expressed concern that no arrests appear to have been made following the incident, warning that a pattern of unchecked hostility against opposition figures threatens the prospect of peaceful political participation in the state.

"Security agencies must investigate this incident and ensure that those suspected of responsibility are brought to justice through a fair trial," Amnesty International demanded.

"Consistent violent attacks on the opposition will make it difficult or impossible for them to hold peaceful political activities."

The group reiterated that violence has no place in a democracy, urging political parties to issue clear and unequivocal directives to their supporters to refrain from any form of intimidation or aggression as campaign activities intensify.