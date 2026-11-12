Nigeria: Seven Arrested Over Murder, Burning of Village Head's Residence

The arrests came days after the Chairperson of Essien Udim Local Government Area, Ntiedo Usoro, visited the village head's compound to assess the destruction and appeal for calm.

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested seven people over the fatal stabbing of a man and the subsequent burning of a village head's residence and vehicle in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on 2 November at Ukana Mbak Ukot Village, Odoro Ikot Clan, following a disagreement between two men over the sharing of family funds, according to the police.

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The police identified the deceased as Ukeme Jonah, while the principal suspect in the alleged murder was named as Ifiok Akpan, 42.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the police spokesperson, Timfon John, said Mr Akpan allegedly attacked the deceased with a broken bottle during the disagreement, inflicting a deep wound on his abdomen.

"The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries," Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police said the deceased's corpse was subsequently taken to the compound of the village head, Akpan Brown, where some individuals allegedly set his residence and Toyota vehicle ablaze in retaliation.

The statement said the incident was reported to the police in the early hours of 3 November following a distress call from a concerned individual.

Seven suspects arrested

According to the police, operatives arrested Mr Akpan at his hideout following the report.

In a subsequent operation on 3 November, six additional suspects were arrested over the alleged arson.

They were identified as Godwin Sunday, 42; Francis Dominic, 28; Julius Archibong, 52; Kingsley Ukeme, 23; Paulinus Bede, 28; and Udeme Tommy, 40.

The police said all six suspects were from Ukana Mbak Ukot Village in Odoro Ikot Clan.

The seven suspects are currently in police custody, while the deceased's body has been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy.

The police said the extent of the damage to the village head's property and the value of the items destroyed were yet to be determined.

Chairman visits affected community

The arrests came days after the Chairperson of Essien Udim Local Government Area, Ntiedo Usoro, visited the village head's compound to assess the destruction and appeal for calm.

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In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday by the Media Unit of the Office of the Council Chairperson, Mr Usoro urged residents and youths to avoid actions capable of escalating tensions in the community.

He also disclosed that security operatives had arrested some suspects and urged residents to allow the authorities to investigate the incident.

The chairman warned that anyone found responsible would face the full weight of the law.

Police condemn violence

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, has directed a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted.

The police condemned acts of violence, arson and destruction of property, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands.

"No grievance, misunderstanding or perceived injustice justifies taking the law into one's hands," the statement said.

The command urged residents to remain calm and report criminal activities to the nearest police station.

It also assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.