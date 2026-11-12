Kenya: Hundreds Turn Up As Rotarians Provide Free Healthcare in Kawangware

12 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — More than 900 residents of Kawangware received free medical care after the Rotary Club of Lavington Jioni turned Dagoretti Muslim Primary School into a makeshift health centre for the day.

By the time the camp closed, 963 patients had been treated, including young mothers, schoolchildren, and elderly residents, many of whom would otherwise struggle to afford a hospital visit.

The camp, run in partnership with digital health provider Zuri Health, offered general consultations, eye care, dental screening, women's health services, cancer screening, and laboratory tests; patients who needed treatment left with free medication.

Club President Peter Mwangi credited the turnout to members who gave their time and resources to the exercise.

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"A big thank you to the entire club and every member who participated in making our medical camp in Kawangware such a well-organised and successful project. Your time, commitment and generosity made a real difference. You have shown tremendous commitment and put in a solid effort despite back challenges. "That is the true spirit of Rotary," he said.

Kawangware, one of the city's most densely populated neighbourhoods, is home to thousands of low-income households for whom private clinics are out of reach and public facilities are often congested.

Club members were on site from early morning, handling registration and directing patients between service points, while doctors, nurses and clinical officers from Zuri Health and other partners conducted examinations and screenings.

The inclusion of cancer screening comes as health experts continue to push for early detection, since many cancer cases in Kenya are diagnosed at a late stage.

"Proud of what we continue to achieve together. This is what service above self looks like," Mwangi said, adding that the club would keep working to create lasting impact in the community.

The Rotary Club of Lavington Jioni is part of Rotary International, whose focus areas include disease prevention and treatment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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