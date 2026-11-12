West Africa: Ghana Discovers Hydrocarbons in a New Type of Offshore Rock

Planet One Oil & Gas, a Dubai-based oil company, has discovered hydrocarbons off the coast of Ghana.

This first discovery in carbonate rocks was announced on November 10, 2026, by President John Dramani Mahama. The discovery was made at the Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block, 148 kilometers off the coast of Ghana.

What makes this discovery unique is the nature of the rocks containing the hydrocarbons. Until now, Ghanaian deposits had been associated with sandstone formations. This time, hydrocarbons were found in carbonate rocks, primarily limestone and dolomite. This difference opens up new exploration opportunities in rock formations that have not yet been successfully explored.

The drilling was carried out by Planet One Oil & Gas, which operates the block in partnership with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and GOIL Upstream Limited. Planet One holds a 75% interest, GNPC 15%, and GOIL Upstream 10%. The Nya Gyidie-1X well was drilled at a water depth of 2,289 meters, encountering hydrocarbons between 3,364 and 3,499 meters. The Deepwater Cape Three Points block covers 1,454 square kilometers in the Tano Basin.

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This discovery is significant for Ghana, offering a new opportunity to explore for offshore oil and gas. It could lead to the identification of new areas rich in energy resources. The country is seeking to replenish its reserves and sustain its production, which has been declining. If assessments confirm the potential, this would encourage companies to explore other similar areas.

However, the discovery does not mean immediate production, as the quantities and type of hydrocarbons have not yet been determined. Additional technical studies are needed to determine the volume of the resources and their economic viability. These assessments will determine whether new drilling is required before considering potential commercial production. This announcement is part of Ghana's efforts to revitalize its oil industry, with $3.5 billion in investments announced in June 2026.

Key Takeaways

The discovery of hydrocarbons in carbonate rocks off the coast of Ghana represents a strategic turning point for the country's oil industry, far beyond the mere prospect of a new field. Historically dependent on sandstone formations for its commercial reserves, this new rock type opens up unprecedented exploration opportunities, allowing companies to consider areas previously considered less promising.

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This breakthrough is crucial for Ghana, which is facing a decline in production and an urgent need to replenish its reserves to maintain its status as an energy producer and sustain its economy. The announcement is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the sector, as evidenced by the $3.5 billion in investment commitments for upstream activities announced by President Mahama in June 2026.

If further studies confirm the economic viability of this discovery, it could not only secure Ghana's future energy supply but also attract new investment and stimulate exploration in other similar geological formations. This would significantly diversify the country's resource portfolio, thereby strengthening its energy resilience and its position in the regional market over the long term.