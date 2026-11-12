Malawi: Chakwera Given 7 Days to Call Emergency Convention As MCP Petitioners Threaten Court

Malwi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera faces a seven-day ultimatum to call an emergency convention, suspend the disputed party restructuring and withdraw candidature fees for committee elections, a group of petitioners has said.

The petition, led by former MCP Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba, threatens court action if the party fails to act within the deadline.

"Should we receive no satisfactory response within that period, we reserve the right to seek appropriate relief from a court of competent jurisdiction, including declaratory and, where necessary, interim injunctive relief," it says.

The petition is dated November 5, 2026, and was delivered on Tuesday to MCP administrative secretary Howard Kachipanda, who confirmed receiving two envelopes addressed to Chakwera.

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He said he had not opened them and could not verify their contents.

Nanthumba, who is seeking the Southern Region chairmanship, confirmed he had signed the petition on behalf of the group.

9He said Chakwera's term as party president had expired.

"We want the president to know that his term expired. He has no powers to dictate matters in the party," he said.

The petitioners argue that Article 31 of the MCP constitution limits the presidency to two five-year terms, and that Chakwera is no longer eligible for another term after the party's defeat in the September 16, 2025 general election.

They ask him to start constitutional procedures for an emergency convention under Article 39.

They also want the proposed demarcation of party regions and districts suspended, arguing that new regions could affect membership allocation, eligibility for elective posts and representation.

They further seek withdrawal of candidature fees for regional, district, constituency and area committee elections.

Chakwera has declared his intention to contest the 2030 general election on an MCP ticket.

The petitioners' call follows a July demand from MCP presidential hopeful Alex Major for a convention to elect new party leaders, in which he cautioned against constitutional changes intended to extend Chakwera's tenure.

In October 2025, 42 district chairpersons and three regional chairpersons also petitioned Chakwera to convene an emergency convention.

The MCP National Executive Committee has resolved to retain Chakwera as party president and has dismissed calls for his replacement. Chakwera's spokesperson, Gift Nankhuni, had not responded to questions by press time.