Uganda: Kyusa Level Campaign Brings DFCU Banking to Doorsteps of Kampala's Downtown Traders

Through its Kyusa Level campaign, dfcu Bank is strengthening ties with traders in Nabugabo and Kisekka, highlighting unsecured business financing of up to UGX 200 million and other solutions to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | dfcu Bank has taken its banking services and leadership directly to Kampala's downtown trading community, engaging hundreds of traders on the financial challenges they face and how the bank can enable their businesses to grow further.

The bank brought its executive leadership and Enterprise Banking team together with traders, wholesale importers, hardware dealers, spare-parts entrepreneurs, investment clubs and SACCO representatives for a Kyusa Level Customer Dine-Out on Friday, November 6, in the Nabugabo area.

The dinner gave business owners an opportunity to meet senior bank executives, raise concerns and learn about financing options, including the dfcu Unsecured Maali Business Loan, which offers eligible businesses up to UGX 200 million without any security (collateral).

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For many traders, access to working capital can make a significant difference. Importers need money to complete purchases and bring in shipments, wholesalers must maintain stock, while smaller retailers need to keep their businesses running as they wait for customers to pay.

dfcu Bank through its Kyusa Level campaign fully understands these different business needs and provide financing that reflects how traders operate. Speaking at the dinner, Hope Lorna Nakhayenze, the Chief Risk Officer at dfcu Bank, said the bank continues to build relationships with customers beyond everyday deposits and withdrawals.

"We know that running a business comes with many demands. You have suppliers to pay, stock to replenish and customers to serve. Sometimes you have a good business opportunity but the money is not available at the right time. We want you to talk to us, let's understand what your business needs and back you with the best support Don't wait until a financial challenge becomes urgent before engaging your bank," she said.

William Kayongo, Head of Enterprise Banking at dfcu Bank, said that the bank recognises that traders, importers, manufacturers and distributors have different financing requirements.

He encouraged business owners to maintain active accounts and build a strong banking relationship with dfcu, noting that consistent transactions and good repayment records help the bank understand their businesses and assess their financing needs.

Kayongo also highlighted financing of up to UGX 100 million for eligible importers who need additional working capital to complete purchases and arrange shipments, including businesses sourcing merchandise from China. He further affirmed the trade financing needs and through dfcu Bank, contractors, suppliers, service providers can get unsecured bid bonds of up to UGX 1.5bn within hours.

Mathias Jumba, Head of Integrated Channels at dfcu Bank, highlighted the bank's efforts to improve customer service and expand access to business financing.

He said eligible customers could access unsecured financing of up to UGX 200 million. He also encouraged traders to maintain good banking relationships and meet their repayment obligations to strengthen their chances of accessing financing as their businesses grow.

Meanwhile, Arthur Kintu, Head of Bancassurance at dfcu Bank, highlighted the importance of insurance in protecting businesses, their assets and the families that depend on them. He encouraged customers to consider appropriate insurance solutions as they invest in and expand their enterprises.

The dinner also brought together several longstanding dfcu customers and also recognised younger entrepreneurs whose involvement in family businesses highlighted the importance of preparing the next generation of business leaders.

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The Nabugabo engagement follows similar Kyusa Level customer dinners in Ndeeba, Namanve and Mukono. Through these meetings, dfcu continues to take its leadership and banking teams closer to business communities, giving customers an opportunity to discuss their needs directly with the people responsible for developing and delivering banking solutions.

With more than 62 years of enabling Ugandan enterprise, dfcu Bank commits to being the preferred financial partner for businesses as they grow and take on new opportunities. Its commitment is captured in the promise and the belief that businesses and their banking partners can achieve more by Going Further Together in transforming lives and businesses through financial services, enterprise enablement and partnerships that contribute to Uganda's economic growth.