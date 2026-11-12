South Africa: Come Practice the Art of Disappearing

12 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Johannesburg is always switched on. SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa is where you unplug.

Johannesburg runs on momentum, and the last quarter of the year runs hardest. Targets, deadlines and group chats all arrive before the first coffee has cooled. In the richest square mile in Africa, being busy is a kind of local currency.

The holidays are in sight, with one last push standing between you and them. The people who manage it best know a quiet secret: a night or two of properly disappearing is maintenance for people who carry a lot.

It changes how you listen, decide, and sleep, and the idea that refused to arrive at your desk has a habit of turning up halfway through an unhurried afternoon. Unplug now, and the home straight to December feels a lot shorter.

A place worth vanishing into

Tucked beneath an urban canopy just off Grayston Drive, SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa offers a secluded retreat within easy reach of Sandton's business district and Sandton City. Here, water features murmur through the gardens, sculptures are tucked among the greenery, and the noise of the city thins with every step towards reception. It is a place where Johannesburg feels a world away, even when it is just around the corner.

When you...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.