Ghana: A Warming Pacific, a Hotter Ghana - Protect Yourself From El Niño

A climate phenomenon happening thousands of miles away in the Pacific Ocean is already having serious impact here in Ghana, with hotter, drier and dustier conditions expected in the coming months.

El Niño is raising concerns about heat-related illnesses and stress from exposure to hot temperatures, with vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, the elderly and outdoor workers, being worst affected.

But what exactly is El Niño, how can an event occurring so far away affect Ghana, and what can people do to stay safe?

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Understanding El Niño

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El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterised by unusually warm surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

Scientists explain that the warming changes the movement of winds and circulation of the atmosphere, influencing weather patterns across different parts of the world.

These changes can impact rainfall and temperature conditions thousands of miles away from the ocean.

Ghana has experienced previous El Niño episodes, including the strong events of 1982 and 1983, 1997 and 1998 and 2015/16, as well as a moderate occurrence in 2023/24.

Although the effects vary between episodes, the developing 2026/27 event is forecast to become one of the strongest on record, and Ghana is not exempted from its potential impact.

What GMet forecasts

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says the developing El Niño event is likely to influence the country's weather from late 2026 into the first half of 2027.

It forecasts hotter, drier and dustier conditions, prolonged dry spells, possible drought conditions and sudden heavy rainfall in some areas.

GMet says heat stress is expected to peak between February and April 2027, particularly in northern Ghana, and also warns of increased seasonal meningitis risk in northern parts of the country.

How can the heat affect your health?

Environmental health expert at the University of Ghana's School of Public Health, Prof. Mawuli Dzodzomenyo, warns that prolonged exposure to excessive heat could cause related illnesses, including:

Heatstroke, where the body becomes overheated and can no longer regulate its natural temperature effectively.

Heat exhaustion, where excessive heat exposure results in loss of salt and water through sweating in the body.

Severe dehydration, involving excessive loss of bodily fluids.

Kidney-related conditions.

Increased cardiovascular problems.

Respiratory problems.

Know the warning signs

Prof. Dzodzomenyo points out some warning signs that suggest the body is struggling to cope with the heat. They include:

Excessive sweating.

Unusual tiredness.

Headaches.

Weakness and dizziness.

He advises people to immediately move to cooler or shaded places, rest, drink water or seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

The public health expert also urges individuals and institutions to put simple protective measures in place to reduce the effects of heat.

What can you do to stay safe?

Prof. Dzodzomenyo recommends the following precautions:

1. Stay hydrated: Drink water frequently. Do not wait until you feel thirsty before hydrating.

2. Reduce sun exposure: Avoid or limit strenuous activities during the hottest periods of the day.

3. Adjust working hours: Outdoor workers such as farmers, market women, hawkers and construction workers should, where possible, work early in the morning or late in the evening.

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4. Take regular breaks: Rest in shaded or cooler places to reduce the impact of prolonged exposure.

5. Protect vulnerable groups: Children, pregnant women and older people should avoid prolonged exposure to excessive heat. Schools should provide regular water breaks and schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours.

6. Follow weather updates: Pay attention to GMet forecasts and adjust daily activities accordingly.

Take-home message

Do not wait until the heat becomes unbearable before taking precautions.

Stay hydrated, reduce exposure, follow weather updates, and pay particular attention to people who are more vulnerable to extreme temperatures.