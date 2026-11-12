Ghana: Eni Ghana Pledges to Deepen Local Content Development

THE Managing Director of Eni Ghana, Mr Federico Ricco, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to strengthening local content development and expanding opportunities for Ghanaian businesses in the upstream petroleum industry.

Speaking at the 2026 Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi, Mr Ricco said the company's experience with the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project demonstrated the importance of combining international investment with a strong commitment to developing local capabilities.

The conference was held on the theme: "Enriching Local Content for Sustainable Growth: Building a Resilient Upstream Sector through Reforms and Partnerships to Spur Competitiveness and Investment."

He said since the start-up of the Sankofa field, Eni and its partners had made significant investments not only in infrastructure and production facilities but also in human capital, skills development, technology transfer and strengthening the local supply chain.

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He disclosed that about 90 per cent of Eni Ghana's workforce were Ghanaians, while a substantial proportion of its operational activities was undertaken by local companies.

He attributed the achievements to years of investment, collaboration and a shared commitment involving Eni, the government, the Petroleum Commission, industry partners and local businesses that had grown alongside the company's operations.

Mr Ricco stressed that local content was not merely a regulatory requirement but an integral part of how Eni operated, developed projects and created lasting value in the countries in which it operated. Read More.