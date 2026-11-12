COP31 High-Level Side Event - Towards Africa Food Systems Resilience Flagship (Resilafrica)

announcement

What: African Development Bank Group high-level side event at COP31 When: 13 November 2026 | 16:30-18:00 UTC+3 Where: Africa Pavilion (A240), COP31, Antalya, Türkiye

The African Development Bank Group will convene a high-level discussion at COP31 on strengthening the resilience of Africa's food systems through coordinated investment, climate finance and partnerships.

The event will introduce RESILAFRICA - the proposed Africa Food Systems Resilience Flagship - an initiative that aims to connect existing programmes, financing instruments and technical expertise to help African countries anticipate climate-related and other shocks, protect agricultural production and livelihoods, and invest in long-term resilience.

The proposed framework supports the Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points strategic vision, particularly the priority to build resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains. By connecting climate-risk intelligence, resilient agricultural infrastructure, markets and investment, it could help protect productive assets, strengthen regional value chains and support Africa's agricultural transformation.

Why it matters

Droughts, floods, extreme heat and disruptions to agricultural input and food markets threaten food security, livelihoods and economic development across Africa. Although proven solutions and financing instruments already exist, efforts remain fragmented, and financing often arrives after losses have occurred.

A more coordinated approach could help move the continent from repeatedly financing crises towards sustained investment in resilient agricultural production, infrastructure, markets and food systems.

Join the discussion to explore practical approaches to scaling climate finance, strengthening resilience and securing Africa's food future. Governments, development partners, climate funds, research institutions, farmers' organizations and private-sector actors are invited to share their perspectives and explore opportunities to help shape the proposed framework.

Save the date: 13 November 2026 | 16:30-18:00

Further details to follow.

Media contact:

Communication and External Relations Department: [email protected]