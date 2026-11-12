Nigeria: 2027 - Dickson Alleges Plot to Rig Election, Intimidate Voters With Fake Security Officers

Mr Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, did not, however, mention the names of either a political party or individuals allegedly plotting to rig the elections.

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has raised an alarm about an alleged plot by unnamed persons to manipulate results of the forthcoming 2027 election and intimidate voters with fake security operatives.

Mr Dickson disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday in which he recounted his comments when he received NDC youth and women leaders from wards in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The NDC national leader, who represents Bayelsa West District in the Senate, said he told the stakeholders of the alleged plot to rig the 2027 elections.

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"I also urged them to remain vigilant and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

"I am aware of the alleged plans to manipulate election results and deploy fake security personnel to intimidate voters," he said.

"I encouraged citizens to resist every form of electoral malpractice and intimidation through lawful means."

Mr Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, did not, however, mention names of either a political party or individuals he was referring to in his allegations.

The senator stressed that no president or head of any security agency would authorise anyone to kill, maim or shoot innocent citizens in their communities on election day.

He urged security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perform their duties lawfully, "impartially and professionally."

"While citizens should cooperate with every law-abiding INEC official and security operative, they also have the right to challenge unlawful actions and report intimidation or electoral manipulation through appropriate channels," he said.

'APC supporters are mainly paid crowd'

Mr Dickson stressed that the NDC enjoyed the support of various leaders in Ekeremor, including traditional rulers, community leaders and support groups and suggested that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was simply relying on paid crowds to organise rallies.

"I therefore ask: Where are the grassroots supporters of the APC in Ekeremor? From what we have witnessed, much of the support claimed by the APC appears to come from paid crowds, induced gatherings and political appointees.

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"From all that I have seen there is no APC presence strong enough to defeat the NDC in any election in Bayelsa State," he argued.

'Don't attack, abuse opposition'

Mr Dickson urged NDC supporters and members not to attack or insult politicians ahead of the 2027 election.

"We must remain peaceful, engage our brothers and sisters and continue to work with everyone.

"Those who have made a habit of intimidating their communities in every election should understand that the people have the right to make their political choices freely and without fear," he said.