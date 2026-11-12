Tanzania/Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Afcon Qualifier Against Tanzania Matters for the Super Eagles

Nigeria's Super Eagles will host Tanzania on Friday in a Group L matchday-three qualifier for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The game will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm Nigerian time.

Why does it matter for Nigeria?

The Super Eagles need a positive result to strengthen their chances of reaching the 2027 tournament. Nigeria opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home win over Madagascar in Uyo but then lost 3-0 away to Guinea-Bissau in their second match.

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That leaves Nigeria second in Group L with three points, three behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have won both of their games so far.

What is the state of Group L?

· Guinea-Bissau: 6 points from two wins

· Nigeria: 3 points from one win and one defeat

· Tanzania: 1 point

· Madagascar: 1 point

Tanzania sit third, level on points with bottom-placed Madagascar but ahead on goal difference.

Why is Tanzania's situation unusual?

Tanzania have already secured their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations because they are one of the tournament's co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda. As a result, the report notes that Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are effectively competing for the group's remaining qualification ticket.

What would a win mean for Nigeria?

Victory on Friday would move Nigeria to six points and give their campaign a significant boost as they try to close the gap on Guinea-Bissau. Positive results in the next two matches are important if the Super Eagles are to remain firmly in contention for qualification.

What comes next?

Nigeria will travel to Tanzania for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17. The two matches could have a major impact on the Super Eagles' qualification campaign.

When and where is the 2027 AFCON?

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.