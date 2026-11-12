Nigeria: Opec Forecasts 2027 Global Oil Demand to Hit 108.28mbpd

12 November 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept its global oil demand growth forecasts unchanged after a series of downgrades this year.

The Organization also made a further marginal cut to its outlook for Chinese consumption.

In its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, the OPEC forecasts global demand will grow by 180,000 barrels a day (b/d ) to 105.72mn b/d in 2026 and by 2.55 million b/d to 108.28mn b/d in 2027, both in line with its October assessment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Organization's 2026 demand growth projection is a fraction of the 1.4mn b/d it was forecasting before the US-Iran war began. Its outlook continues to assume that this year's weak growth will give way to a sharp rebound in 2027.

The group now expects Chinese oil demand to fall by 70,000 b/d to 16.81mn b/d in 2026, a slightly steeper decline than it forecast last month. It continues to project a 470,000 b/d rebound in 2027.

Chinese consumption fell by 110,000 b/d on the year to 17.25mn b/d in September, as lower diesel and gasoline use outweighed stronger demand for petrochemical feedstocks and jet fuel, OPEC said.

The OPEC also kept its non-OPEC+ liquids supply growth forecasts unchanged at 640,000 b/d for 2026 and 620,000 b/d for 2027. Output is forecast to average 54.84mn b/d this year and 55.45mn b/d next year.

Brazil, the US, Canada and Argentina are expected to lead growth this year, partly offset by an 860,000 b/d decline in Qatar. Qatar, Canada, Brazil and Argentina are forecast to be the main sources of growth in 2027.

US liquids supply growth is forecast to slow from 500,000 b/d this year to just 30,000 b/d in 2027.

The Organization expects US crude and condensate production to fall by 110,000 b/d next year, but this is forecast to be more than offset by a 140,000 b/d increase in natural gas liquids output.

The OPEC does not forecast OPEC+ crude production, but publishes an average of estimates from secondary sources, including Argus. This shows OPEC+ crude output, including Mexico and the UAE, rose by 2.04mn b/d on the month to 41.23mn b/d in October, driven largely by increases from Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The UAE withdrew from OPEC and OPEC+ on 1 May this year, while Mexico is not bound by an Opec+ production quota.

OPEC also pointed to a sharp decline in global oil inventories, which it estimates fell by 537mn bl from a February peak to 8.043bn bl at the end of September. Non-OECD inventories accounted for 294mn bl of the decline and OECD strategic reserves for 218mn bl.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.