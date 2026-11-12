South Africa: UCT's Green Precinct Is Officially Open

The University of Cape Town (UCT) celebrated the opening of its Green Precinct and Water Treatment Facility on Tuesday, 10 November2026, 16 months after ground was officially broken in July 2025. The flagship project has transformed the landscape of lower campus, creating a shared space for learning, innovation and recreation.

Upon entering the precinct, visitors are guided through the space by a flowing gravel path that winds through a wetland garden past the learning centre, an array of solar panels and a flourishing vegetable patch towards the shaded grass amphitheatre.

The feeling of serenity that envelopes the area belies just how massive an undertaking this project has been and the potential it has to impact how we understand and further water sustainability at UCT and further afield.

"Today we are celebrating an idea. That idea is that a university must not only teach sustainability, research sustainability and speak about sustainability, but must also demonstrate sustainability through the way it lives, works and operates," said Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC): People, Culture and Society Professor Elelwani Ramugondo.

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"The Green Precinct is an investment in the future of sustainability at UCT."

"When we gathered for the sod-turning ceremony in June 2025, we began a journey towards creating a space that would bring together infrastructure, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

"The significance of this project now lies in what we can now learn, discover, and develop. The Green Precinct is an investment in the future of sustainability at UCT, and an opportunity to show how a university can contribute to building a more sustainable society," she said.

Making a space for sustainability

Forming part of the broader Sustainable Water Management Strategy, which has received R70 million in funding from the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and UCT, the Green Precinct will serve as a living laboratory - a space where sustainability is studied, experienced, tested, researched and continuously improved.

According to Dr Amber Abrams, a senior research officer in the Future Water Institute, the site presents an opportunity to make "hidden hydrologies" more visible through wastewater research while also allowing for the exploration of topics like stormwater filtration, emerging contaminants, ecosystem rehabilitation, and people's understanding of water use.

"The Future Water Institute is really excited to have this opportunity to continue the living lab approach that we've already established in other places around campus. The Green Precinct gives us the opportunity to collaborate with different departments around UCT, as well as community groups," she said.

"This becomes a really exciting space to do more experimentation and exploration. We will be able to host parts of our flagship Sustainable Water Management in Africa course here, carry on our engagement workshops with school learners, citizen groups and policy makers to show people what is possible for nature-based solutions, and provide training around stewardship and the management of sustainability interventions."

Turning waste into wealth

On top of serving as a home for sustainability education, postgraduate teaching and research, the Green Precinct provides a blueprint for how, with the appropriate treatment and management, wastewater can become a valuable resource.

Professor Ramugondo explained: "The wastewater treatment facility installed here provides an important opportunity to explore more sustainable approaches to water management. A significant proportion of the treated water will be used for toilet flushing next door at Kopano Residence." .

"The remainder of the water that has been treated here will pass through the constructed wetland for further treatment before being stored underground and used for irrigation of the garden and adjacent sports grounds. Essentially, we have created an opportunity for knowledge to move beyond the classroom and contribute meaningfully to society."

Adding to this, the DVC highlighted that the green space offers the campus community a restorative place to learn, spend time together and enjoy a closer connection with the natural environment.

"The precinct's garden provides a space where UCT staff and students alike will be able to pause, reflect, recharge, and reconnect with nature at this garden. I hope this garden becomes a welcoming space for our community and that it will be a place of quiet reflection, informal conversation and renewed energy," she said.

Homegrown, sustainable solutions

The chief executive officer of Green Building Council South Africa, Georgina Smit, congratulated UCT on the precinct's four-star Green Star rating and its achievements in four net-zero impact areas, describing the precinct as an example of how solutions for climate resilience can be developed locally.

"The ambition within the site from a carbon, water, waste and ecology perspective is incredible. The solutions we're going to need in South Africa and Africa to cope with the future of climate change, to be more resilient, are all contained within this site," she said."The ambition within the site from a carbon, water, waste and ecology perspective is incredible. The solutions we're going to need in South Africa and Africa to cope with the future of climate change, to be more resilient, are all contained within this site," she noted.

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"Everyone has been fantastic and played a crucial role in making this happen."

"This is a great opportunity to show South African and African students that we don't need to go anywhere else for our solutions - we have them right here."

Director of Environmental Sustainability at UCT Manfred Braun noted that these achievements have only been made possible through cross-functional collaboration, both within UCT and beyond.

"The success of this project is thanks to an incredible team. Everyone from UCT - from Properties and Services, the Future Water Institute, Kopano Residence and the Student Affairs Department - to the Department of Higher Education and the professional team, PDNC, Zatari, CNDV Landscape Architects and MLH architects, everyone has been fantastic and played a crucial role in making this happen."