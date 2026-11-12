Liberia: BEA Mountain Means a Lot for Us

Several citizens and community leaders in Kinjor and surrounding communities in Grand Cape Mount County have described Bea Mountain Mining Company's presence in the county as an important source of employment. Not only that, but also, they heavily depend on them for sustainable business, while calling for stronger ties between it and government.

In a series of exclusive interviews with residents, youth representatives, traditional community leaders and women in the Matambo Corridor, community members acknowledged that the company's presence has contributed to changes in local economic life, particularly through employment opportunities, increased commercial activity and funding intended to support development initiatives in communities around its operations.

Their accounts present a picture of communities experiencing the benefits and challenges of living alongside a major mining investment. While residents expressed appreciation for the opportunities associated with the company, they also emphasized that continued cooperation between Bea Mountain, community representatives and government institutions is necessary to ensure that development reaches more households and produces lasting improvements in living conditions.

Mr. Victor M. Massaquoi, youth leader for Gogoima Town said, that employment opportunities at the company are particularly important to young Liberians who have limited access to formal education, technical training or other pathways into the workforce.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He cautioned against measures that could unnecessarily disrupt the company's operations, saying that young people who lack advanced educational qualifications or specialized skills often depend on available employment to support themselves and their families. So, the company's presence was important. And if there was anything that needed to be done, the government should work closely with the company and the citizens.

Many of them responses were in reference to statement made recently by Gbarpolu County senator Amara Konneh calling on the United States to impose sanction on BMC, Arcelor Mittal and politicians who are aiding these companies in their operations.

Massaquoi said opportunities within the mining operation can help young people who might otherwise struggle to find work, including school dropouts and those who have not received professional training. He therefore maintained that government's action concerning the company should prioritize compliance with Liberia's labor laws and the protection of legitimate employment opportunities rather than measures that could place livelihoods at risk.

His comments reflect a central concern among residents who see the continuity of mining operations as closely connected to household incomes and the economic activity sustained by workers and businesses serving the company and its surrounding communities.

The youth coordinator also pointed to the changes taking place in communities around the mining operation. He cited the growth of Goguema, describing it as a settlement that had previously been much smaller but has expanded considerably as economic activity has increased.

According to Massaquoi, the presence of the company has helped create an environment in which residents can pursue business opportunities and earn income through activities connected to the local economy. Although the expansion of a community can have several causes, his account illustrates how residents associate mining-related employment and commercial activity with changes in their daily lives.

For many families, the benefits of employment extend beyond the individual worker. Earnings can help pay school expenses, purchase food, support relatives and finance small businesses. Local traders and service providers may also benefit when workers have money to spend within nearby communities.

Madam Gbessay Johnson, chairlady for Gogoima said the company is doing a lot for them, especially employment. "That BMMC all of us here we are depending on. When they do that(to put sanction) that one pa, it will hurt us because there is no work in our place here.

"If there is anything, let the government sit with them so they can discuss it. Who say people have confusion and later settle it. But that BMMC we are depending on here for our living. They are helping us. Even though not one hundred percent. But for now, we are happy with them," she said.

For Ciatta Sheriff, Treasurer for the women group in Guogema-Matamba Corridor said they are happy for the presence of the company in the place and called on them to create more jobs for the women.

But they said in addition to what the company has provided, employment alone cannot meet every development need. They want more improved roads, better public facilities and a more transparent system for ensuring that community development resources whey BMMC usually provides to them reach the people they are intended to serve.

One of the issues raised repeatedly during the interviews was the community development funds associated with Bea Mountain and communities in the Matambo Corridor.

A community representative interviewed during the visit described projects that include youth facilities, town halls and guest-house infrastructure. He said the funding arrangement has supported development initiatives intended to improve community life and provide places where residents can meet, organize activities and discuss local concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The representative also identified a youth center in the corridor as one of the projects associated with community development support. He said work on the facility had advanced and that finishing activities remained before it could be fully completed and equipped.

Such facilities can provide practical benefits beyond their physical structures. Youth centers can create spaces for meetings, training and organized community activities, while town halls can support discussions involving traditional leaders, local organizations and residents. Guest-house facilities, where properly managed, may also support community events and visitors.

For residents with little access to conventional bank financing, small loans can help them purchase goods for resale, expand an existing business or establish a modest income-generating activity. Their effectiveness, however, depends on transparent management, clear eligibility requirements, accurate financial records and regular reporting to the communities concerned.

Also, the proposed football academy associated with Bea Mountain was commended describing it as human investment.

Community members described the academy as an encouraging initiative because it could combine football training with academic learning, giving young people an opportunity to develop their sporting abilities while continuing their education.