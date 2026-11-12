Mozambique: Chapo Calls On International Community to Honor Climate Commitments

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo calls on the international community, particularly major economies, to honor their climate finance commitments and strengthen support for the most vulnerable nations.

He reminded the world that Mozambique is in need of 37.2 billion US dollars to fund its climate adaptation and resilience needs over the next decade.

Speaking at the Leaders' Summit, held as part of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkish city of Antalya, Chapo stated that climate finance is essential for countries like Mozambique because "these nations face increasingly severe impacts from extreme weather events, despite their minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions."

According to Chapo, major economies must take the lead in reducing emissions and fulfilling climate finance pledges, ten years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, whose goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is now under threat.

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He highlighted that Mozambique ranks among the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change globally, due to its geographical location and recurring exposure to extreme weather events.

Between 2000 and 2025, the country was struck by more than 76 extreme weather events, including floods and cyclones, which resulted in the loss of human lives and economic damages exceeding 4.5 billion US dollars.

In light of this, the President stated that the government has made climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction strategic priorities, adopting a multisectoral approach that integrates prevention, preparedness, response, post-disaster recovery, and humanitarian assistance for affected populations.

The President noted that Mozambique currently has 142 local climate adaptation plans and more than 1,500 local disaster risk management committees. Consequently, he called for support from bilateral and multilateral partners, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to address the country's financial needs in building climate resilience and protecting its population.

Chapo also urged the international community to increase support for African nations in the areas of risk prevention and resilience-building, in line with the principles of climate justice and climate finance.