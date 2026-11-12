Mozambique: Six Alleged Terrorists Captured in Macomia

Maputo — The Rwandan troops, who are helping the Mozambican armed forces in the fight against terrorism, have captured six individuals allegedly being part of the terrorist group that has been carrying out extreme violence against districts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

According to sources cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the individuals were captured last Friday night in the village of Pangane, in the Macomia district.

It is believed that the suspects had infiltrated the local population. However, they were then discovered and reported to a Rwandan military position located in the village while purchasing food for the insurgents.

According to sources, the settlement of Pangane has served as a key food supply point for the insurgents. In some instances, the terrorists have destroyed businesses and beaten individuals who sold alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, claiming that such products are prohibited under their interpretation of Islamic law.

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It should be noted that the arrest of the alleged terrorists comes months after the group ceased to maintain a constant presence in the region, following the deployment of an additional Rwandan military unit.

According to the latest report carried out by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), targets civilians for three main purposes: to foment civilian displacement, generate income, and engage in retribution.

Over the months of August and September, eleven attacks on civilian communities involved abductions, and ransoms were reported in five incidents, ranging from 1,500 to 70,000 meticais (from 23 to just over 1,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate).

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over August and September, attacks in Cabo Delgado (Litandacua on the N380, and at Pangane on the coast) prompted over 700 people to flee.

According to 2026 State of Peace and Security in Africa Report, which was presented at the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, held in Bahir Dar, the management of strategic natural resources and the inclusion of local communities are essential to addressing conflicts, especially islamist terrorism.

The report links perceptions of economic exclusion to security challenges in Cabo Delgado. The document stresses the need to ensure that natural resource exploitation generates tangible benefits for communities living in areas covered by major projects.