Mozambique: PGR Promises Tough Measures Against Officers Involved in Illegal Schemes

Maputo — Mozambique's Attorney-General, Américo Letela, has promised tough measures against members of the country's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) involved in illegal activities, arguing that they will be held criminally and disciplinarily accountable.

Speaking on Wednesday in Maputo at the opening of the SERNIC Coordinating Council meeting, Letela said the Attorney General's Office (PGR) would not tolerate misconduct or the use of its structures for criminal purposes.

"We will not protect deviant behavior, nor will we tolerate the use of the institution for criminal purposes. The legal measures would be taken whenever wrongdoing is observed. Officers involved in illegal schemes undermine SERNIC's credibility, the authority of the State and public confidence in the justice system", he said.

Officers, he explained, must not use their positions, badges, credentials or knowledge of investigative procedures to protect criminals or benefit criminal organizations.

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Letela said that allegations of misconduct must be thoroughly verified and investigated, with due respect for legal safeguards and the rights of those concerned.

The Attorney-General said the integrity of investigators is crucial for effective law enforcement, arguing that investment in modern equipment, operational funding and new technologies would not deliver results without competent and committed personnel.

"Resources alone do not fight crime. The human factor remains decisive. We acknowledge that SERNIC faces shortages of material, technological, financial and human resources, while criminal organizations are becoming increasingly adaptable, mobile and sophisticated", he said.

Nevertheless, he said, "we praise the work of the institution's leadership, investigators and officers, particularly in combating organized and transnational crime."

Letela also expressed hope that the Coordinating Council would produce concrete recommendations to strengthen investigative capacity, identify perpetrators, dismantle criminal networks and protect citizens and their property.