Ethiopia: News - 'People Are Getting Desperate': Jimma Protests Expose Growing Anger Over Forced Conscription, Extortion

Addis Abeba — Residents of Jimma city in southwestern Oromia zone in Ethiopia say protests that erupted on Monday and Tuesday were driven by mounting grievances over widespread forced conscription, arbitrary arrests, extortion and displacement, describing an increasingly desperate population with few avenues to seek redress from authorities.

The demonstrations, which were particularly intense in the Bore neighborhood of Jimma city, were triggered by the killing of a former Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) member who had reportedly sustained injuries while serving in the military. However, residents interviewed by Addis Standard said the incident was only the immediate trigger for broader discontent over deteriorating security and administrative malpractices.

"The conscription is not the only reason," said Kediro Abbabulgu, a resident of Kes Sefer in Jimma. "Although the killing of the former ENDF member triggered the protests, the people are also protesting against the mistreatment of civilians by the police and local militia."

Kediro said residents were facing multiple forms of economic and administrative pressure, including what he described as "excessive and unexplained taxation, arbitrary demands for proof of purchase receipts" and alleged extortion by security personnel.

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He said police officers and local militia were increasingly stopping people leaving markets and shopping areas and demanding receipts for their purchases. Those unable to produce them were allegedly beaten, detained or pressured to pay bribes to secure their release.

"The people of Jimma are silently being exploited," he said, adding that residents who attempted to raise concerns with local authorities were often confronted with claims that the city was becoming a "leading example of prosperity".

Kediro also cited what he described as widespread evictions linked to urban corridor development projects, alleging that affected residents were being displaced without adequate compensation.

A second resident, who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, described a growing sense of powerlessness among residents, saying they no longer knew where to turn when confronted with administrative abuses.

"We don't know who is governing us," the resident said. "If you go to any government office to file a complaint over administrative wrongdoings, they will tell you the direction came from the federal government and that they have no authority to solve the problem. Even corruption complaints are referred to the federal government."

The resident said the situation had become increasingly alarming over the past month, alleging that young men were being forcibly taken from streets, homes, workplaces and even places of worship, with families often left without information about their whereabouts.

"Young men are disappearing and no one knows where they are being taken," the resident said. "The people of Jimma are getting desperate."

According to the resident, the protests were not organized by any identifiable group but emerged from accumulated public frustration. The resident further alleged that security forces had since been pressuring residents to identify individuals they considered organizers of the demonstrations.

The same source said security forces were also arresting parents, accusing them of sending their children to join the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an armed group fighting the federal government in Oromia.

"More than 50 people are detained on Wednesday," the resident said, adding that residents had also reported at least three people killed by security forces during Tuesday's confrontations. Addis Standard could not independently verify the reported death toll or the number of arrests.

The accounts from Jimma come against a broader backdrop of recurring allegations of forced conscription, arbitrary detention and extortion across Oromia, documented by Addis Standard and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

In a report published in late 2024, the EHRC documented allegations of unlawful forced recruitment, arbitrary detentions and extortion in several Oromia towns, including Jimma, Adama, Bishoftu and Shashemane. The commission's findings included cases involving children as young as 11.

More recently, Addis Standard reporting has documented renewed allegations of forced conscription in parts of Oromia, including Sheger City, East Hararghe and East Bale, with families reporting that young men were taken against their will and, in some instances, subsequent demands for money to secure their release.

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Other reporting has highlighted pressure on rural communities to participate in regional militia and security training programs, with allegations that access to essential agricultural services and supplies has sometimes been used as leverage.

The region's security administration also operates through multiple layers of formal and parallel structures, including regional, zonal and district peace and security offices and security councils. The institutionalization of the Gaachana Sirnaa (Shield of the System) security structure under Oromia Proclamation No. 245/2022 has for years drawn scrutiny from critics who say the expanding security apparatus has contributed to coercion and a climate of impunity.

Oromia regional authorities have previously rejected allegations of widespread forced conscription and abductions for ransom, dismissing some accounts as propaganda intended to undermine the region's security institutions.