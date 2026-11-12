Ethiopia: From Boardrooms to Barracks: What Military Training for Senior Officials Signals Amid Rising Ethiopia-Eritrea Tensions

opinion

Addis Abeba — On 31 October 2026, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined ministers and other senior officials for military exercises at the Hurso training center. Photographs released by the prime minister's office showed civilian leaders taking part weeks after Ethiopia and Eritrea severed diplomatic ties. Abiy described the training as a way to develop civilian leaders. The timing raises a further question. Could a public display of military readiness make a confrontation with Eritrea seem more acceptable?

Participants identified in reporting on the exercises included Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa, Health Minister Mekdes Daba, and House of Federation Speaker Muferihat Kamil. Their participation brings into view the role of officials whose main responsibilities are civilian, including maintaining public services in a crisis.

Military training as an instrument of leadership

Abiy presented the exercises as part of a leadership and development effort. He said civilian officials could learn from the armed forces' approach to discipline, teamwork, and accountability. He also linked the training to better coordination across government and to national security.

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Civilian leaders need to coordinate with security institutions during emergencies. Familiarity with how those institutions operate can help. In a ministry, however, the value of any leadership program should be judged by how it improves the work officials are responsible for, from managing budgets to keeping health services running.

Reporting on the exercises left their duration unclear. Publishing the timetable, curriculum, and intended outcomes would give the public a basis for judging the program. It would also make it possible to ask whether civilian public administration programs could deliver similar benefits.

Competing security claims by Ethiopia and Eritrea

On 1 October, Eritrea cut diplomatic ties after Ethiopia announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and declared ten Eritrean diplomats persona non grata. On 9 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos told the UN Security Council that Eritrean forces had entered northern Ethiopia. He invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter and said Ethiopia was acting in self-defense.

The following day, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh urged the Security Council to intervene. He argued that Ethiopia was using its allegations to justify a war of aggression. Separately, witnesses told Reuters they saw Eritrean soldiers in northern Ethiopia. Those accounts describe troop movements in specific places. The scale and circumstances of the alleged incursion still matter to any assessment of Ethiopia's claim.

Access to the Red Sea is another point of contention. Abiy said Ethiopia would pursue maritime access through negotiation, according to Ethiopia's foreign ministry. Eritrea's government portrayed Ethiopia's pursuit of sovereign sea access as a threat to Eritrean territory.

A display of readiness may reassure citizens who fear an external threat. It could also make military options seem more natural."

Article 51 recognizes the right of self-defense if an armed attack occurs. Assessing Ethiopia's invocation of that right requires examining the evidence for the alleged attack and the measures Ethiopia says it took in response.

How military preparedness can shape public opinion

Political legitimacy depends in part on whether people regard a government's decisions as justified. Research on the politics of security distinguishes between persuading people that a threat is serious and persuading them to support a particular response. That distinction matters at Hurso. A display of readiness may reassure citizens who fear an external threat. It could also make military options seem more natural if officials repeatedly present confrontation as inevitable.

The public account of the Hurso exercises links the training to leadership, development, and national security in broad terms. Establishing that it formed part of a deliberate effort to build support for war with Eritrea would require more specific evidence. Official statements or policy documents explicitly linking the exercises to Eritrea could clarify intent. Evidence of public response would help show whether the images and messages had any such effect.

Civilian governance and military authority

Article 87 of Ethiopia's Constitution requires a civilian defense minister and requires the armed forces to operate without political partisanship. Civilian officials can work with the military while retaining distinct responsibilities. For ministers who oversee public finances or health services, accountability means explaining budget choices, maintaining services, and showing what the public received for the money spent.

The Hurso program is an opportunity to ask what skills ministers were expected to acquire and how the government will assess their use. Those answers would help show where military instruction serves civilian administration and where other training would better meet its needs.

The human and economic stakes of another war

On 2 November, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that violence was pushing northern Ethiopia's health system closer to collapse, the Associated Press reported. He cited reports of civilian deaths in Amhara and Tigray, described shortages of staff, medicines, and equipment in northern hospitals, and said insecurity was hindering deliveries of medical supplies.

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A wider interstate conflict could disrupt trade, strain public finances, and make it harder to sustain essential services. UNICEF's 2024/25 national budget brief describes how conflict damage to schools and hospitals creates a need for more spending on reconstruction. With the finance and health ministers among those training at Hurso, their portfolios suggest practical tests of preparedness. How would the government protect funding for essential services? How would it keep hospitals supplied and ambulances running in areas affected by fighting? What diplomatic channels remain open?

Public accountability for decisions on force

The exercises and the diplomatic dispute warrant scrutiny together. Abiy's account explains the purpose he assigned to the training. The correspondence reported by Reuters records competing claims about the border and the threat of force. A public case for any military action would require evidence about what happened, a lawful justification for the proposed response, and an explanation of how the government intends to protect civilians. Those are the standards by which Ethiopians should be able to judge their leaders' decisions. AS

Editor's Note: Hayelom Belay Seyoum writes about governance and public policy in Ethiopia, with a focus on public accountability. He can be reached at belayh9@gmail.com