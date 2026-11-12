Ethiopia: More Than 64, 000 Ethiopian Refugees, Asylum-Seekers Remain in War-Hit Sudan, UN Data Shows

Addis Abeba — A total of 64,902 Ethiopian refugees and asylum-seekers were living in Sudan as of 31 October 2026, with more than two-thirds concentrated in Gedaref State, according to the latest figures released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The figures come as Sudan continues to grapple with a devastating conflict that erupted in April 2023. Despite the prolonged fighting, the country continues to host a substantial refugee population, with 921,476 refugees recorded across Sudan as of October 2026. Ethiopians account for approximately 7% of that total.

UNHCR said the conflict had also triggered substantial internal displacement among refugee populations, with 273,817 refugees having relocated within Sudan, primarily from Khartoum to other states.

Of the 64,902 Ethiopian refugees and asylum-seekers, 70% are accommodated in refugee camps, while the remaining 30% live outside the camps. The population comprises 24,038 households, with an average family size of three.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Gedaref hosts the overwhelming majority, with 43,177 Ethiopian refugees, representing 67% of the total population. Blue Nile State follows with 9,775 (15%), while Red Sea hosts 3,145 (5%). Northern State accounts for 2,729 (4%), followed by River Nile with 2,264 (3%), Al Gezira with 2,184 (3%), Kassala with 1,334 (2%), and Khartoum with 294 (0.4%).

The concentration in Gedaref is also reflected in the distribution of refugee camps. Tenedba camp hosts 19,856 Ethiopians, making it the largest settlement listed in the dashboard, followed by Um Rakuba with 14,173. Camp 6 in Blue Nile hosts another 9,326 refugees. Other listed settlements include Um Gargur (1,299), Shagarab 1 (583), Abuda (86), Shagarab 2 (80), Wad Sherife (57), Kilo 26 (39), Shagarab 3 (11), and Girba (8). The dashboard lists a combined 45,518 Ethiopian refugees across the camps included in its camp-level breakdown.

On registration, 59,334 individuals, or 91% of the Ethiopian refugee population, are individually registered. Another 1,970 (3%) are registered at household level, while 3,598 (6%) remain unregistered.

UNHCR's cumulative registration statistics since 2018 show 78,543 registered cases. However, the agency clarifies that this figure includes inactive and closed cases, distinguishing it from the 64,902 individuals currently reflected in the population overview.

The demographic breakdown shows that women account for 45% of the Ethiopian refugee population, while men make up 55%. Children aged 17 and below account for 35% of registered individuals, while adults between 18 and 59 constitute 59%. Older people aged 60 and above represent the remaining 6%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The dashboard further records 1,326 persons with disabilities, representing 2% of the registered Ethiopian population, and 712 unaccompanied and separated children. UNHCR said its registration team had conducted a verification and revision exercise of the figures for unaccompanied and separated children, excluding cases found to involve individuals older than 18.