Ethiopia: News - Drought, Conflict Threaten Emergency-Level Food Insecurity in Tigray, Amhara, Afar

Addis Abeba — Severe drought and escalating conflict are expected to push parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar into Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity in early 2027, as widespread crop losses, disrupted markets and declining household purchasing power threaten to deepen an already deteriorating humanitarian situation, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

In its latest Ethiopia Food Security Outlook, covering October 2026 to May 2027 and published on 10 November, FEWS NET warned that historically severe deficits in the June-September kiremt rainy season, compounded by conflict-related market disruptions, could leave vulnerable households unable to meet their minimum food requirements, increasing the risk of acute malnutrition and mortality.

The projected deterioration comes as the 2026 meher harvest, although already underway, remains delayed and significantly below average. FEWS NET said poor households in the most severely affected areas would have little or no harvest remaining and would become dependent on market purchases earlier than usual, despite limited income and persistently high staple food prices.

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The report identified parts of eastern, southeastern and southern Tigray, areas along the Tekeze River, and lowland areas of Wag Himra and North Gondar in Amhara among the areas expected to face particularly severe conditions. Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes are projected to emerge in the most severely drought-affected areas from February 2027, with near-total crop failures expected to leave households with insufficient food stocks and limited capacity to purchase food.

In northern Afar, particularly remote areas with severely restricted market access, FEWS NET projected a deterioration into Emergency conditions between February and May 2027. Ongoing drought, renewed insecurity and longstanding trade disruptions between northern Afar and Tigray are expected to further restrict grain supplies and livestock trade, undermining household access to food and income.

The report also projected that some of the most vulnerable households in the lowlands of East and West Hararghe in Oromia could face Emergency outcomes between February and May 2027. Crop yield losses in these areas are estimated to exceed 40%, compared with 10-20% in the midlands and highlands, further limiting household food availability and income.

Conflict and declining assistance compound drought impacts

FEWS NET attributed the worsening outlook not only to rainfall deficits but also to renewed fighting and insecurity disrupting agricultural production, trade routes and household income opportunities.

The report noted that fighting intensified across northern Ethiopia in late September. In Tigray, clashes escalated in the eastern, central and northwestern zones, while fighting also intensified in eastern and northern Amhara. Although conflict in northern Afar subsided by mid-October, the security situation remained volatile.

These developments have further constrained access to markets, agricultural labour and essential supplies. In Tigray, many poor households have increasingly resorted to borrowing, selling firewood and eucalyptus poles, seeking seasonal labour despite insecurity, and engaging in risky artisanal mining to obtain money for food.

The report also highlighted significant constraints on humanitarian assistance. More than 700,000 people received food assistance in September, primarily in Somali, Amhara, Afar, Tigray and Gambela regions, representing a 73% decline from August. FEWS NET cautioned that the actual coverage may have been higher because distribution data from the Joint Emergency Operation Programme (JEOP) were unavailable at the end of October.

The Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP), another important source of food and income for vulnerable households, has also faced disruptions. Public-works transfers, which typically run from January to June, have largely remained suspended since January 2026. Although direct-support transfers resumed in July in most regions, the programme remains suspended in Tigray and is expected to remain so through at least May 2027.

FEWS NET warned that reduced food assistance, including ration cuts affecting refugee operations, and continued delivery constraints in conflict-affected areas would limit the ability of humanitarian support to prevent further deterioration.

Uneven outlook across the country

While northern Ethiopia faces worsening conditions, the report projects some seasonal improvements in parts of the south and southeast following the onset of the October-December deyr/hageya rains.

Improved pasture and water availability are expected to support livestock recovery and milk production in pastoral areas. Above-average rainfall during the March-May 2027 gu/genna season could further improve livestock productivity and household food access, potentially allowing some areas to move from Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

However, FEWS NET cautioned that many pastoral households continue to have significantly reduced livestock herds following previous droughts, limiting their ability to recover fully. Conflict-displaced households in Moyale also remain in Crisis, with disrupted livelihoods and limited income constraining their ability to purchase food.

The latest projections underscore the compounding effects of climate shocks, insecurity and economic pressures on Ethiopia's food security. With the main harvest expected to fall significantly below average, humanitarian assistance declining and conflict continuing to disrupt livelihoods and markets, the coming months could bring further deterioration for vulnerable households across several regions.

The FEWS NET analysis is based on information available as of 30 October 2026.

The latest projections follow successive warnings by FEWS NET over deteriorating food security conditions in Ethiopia, driven by poor seasonal rainfall, declining agricultural production and conflict-related disruptions.

In its September 2026-January 2027 Ethiopia update, FEWS NET warned that escalating fighting in northern Ethiopia, delayed crop development and an anticipated below-average meher harvest were compounding pressure on households already struggling to access food and essential goods. The agency projected that Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions would persist in parts of southern and eastern Tigray, lowland areas along the Tekeze River catchment, and East and West Hararghe.

Addis Standard reported at the time that conflict-related disruptions in Tigray and severe rainfall deficits in eastern Ethiopia were prolonging food insecurity, with households in the affected areas facing reduced food availability and declining agricultural income.

FEWS NET attributed the deteriorating conditions in eastern Oromia primarily to poor seasonal rainfall, which in the worst-affected areas amounted to 50% or less of the average. Crop production losses in parts of East and West Hararghe were estimated at more than 40%, significantly reducing household food stocks and income from agricultural activities.

The September warning followed an earlier August 2026-January 2027 Food Security Outlook Update, in which FEWS NET cautioned that historically poor rainfall associated with the developing El Niño phenomenon was threatening Ethiopia's main agricultural season. The June-September kiremt and karan/karma rainy seasons were among the poorest on record, with exceptional drought conditions reported across nearly all areas that depend on the kiremt rains.

The rainfall deficits, which exceeded 50% of the average across large parts of the country, delayed planting and damaged crop development, particularly in northern, central and eastern Ethiopia. The meher harvest, which accounts for more than 85% of national crop production, was consequently expected to fall below average, threatening household food stocks and agricultural labour income.

In northeastern Ethiopia, including eastern Tigray and areas along the Tekeze River, poor rainfall delayed planting, with some farmers reportedly forced to replant twice following failed crop establishment. FEWS NET reported that maize had wilted and sorghum was severely stunted in some areas, raising the likelihood of crop failure. Similar conditions were reported in the lowlands of East and West Hararghe.

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The agency projected that Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions would persist across several drought-affected agricultural and pastoral areas through January 2027, with some households facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Although the October harvest was expected to provide temporary improvements in food availability and income in parts of central and southern Ethiopia, below-average production was expected to prolong food insecurity in the hardest-hit northern and eastern areas.

The climate concerns were also echoed by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which warned governments and humanitarian partners against delaying preparedness measures ahead of the anticipated El Niño phenomenon in the Horn of Africa.

On 21 September 2026, Addis Standard reported that IGAD had called for urgent action to protect vulnerable communities, livelihoods and infrastructure, stressing that the available climate forecasts provided sufficient basis for anticipatory measures.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IGAD Regional High-Level Forum on El Niño Preparedness for the Horn of Africa, held in Addis Abeba from 15 to 17 September, IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary Mohamed Abdi Ware said the region should act on climate forecasts rather than wait for their impacts to materialize.

"It's not a question of if, it's a question of 'what do we do now?"' he said, according to the state daily.

Mohamed also expressed confidence in climate information generated by IGAD's Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), noting that its May forecast had been "almost exactly as predicted." He said the forecasts should provide governments and other stakeholders with sufficient grounds to undertake anticipatory measures before climate-related shocks intensify.