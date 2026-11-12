South Africa: Electoral Commission Outlines Key Steps Following Elections

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has outlined the remaining steps towards publishing the final list of elected councillors in the Government Gazette and convening the inaugural sittings of municipal councils.

This follows the announcement of the 2026 Local Government Elections results on Sunday, 8 November 2026, which set in motion key remaining activities required to conclude the election cycle.

These activities will culminate in the Commission gazetting the names of councillors who have been declared elected. In its statement on Thursday, the Commission said the publication of the list of councillors will in turn enable planning for the inaugural sittings of the municipal councils.

In terms of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, municipal managers must convene the first meeting of their respective councils within 14 days after councillors have been declared elected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Before publishing the names, the Commission must complete processes relating to party candidate lists and candidates assigned to more than one seat.

"On Monday 9 November 2026 the Commission gave written notice to parties that had won more seats than nominated PR candidates. Parties had until Wednesday 11 November at 17h00 to supplement their lists," it said.

The Commission said the opportunity was for parties to provide candidates to make up the shortfall and it was not an opportunity for parties to change their lists or replace candidates.

"A party that submitted fewer names than seats won and failed to supplement its list risks forfeiting seats if the shortfall renders the quorum impossible for the municipal council," the IEC explained.

In addition, the Commission must also notify parties when candidates on their lists could be assigned to more than one seat, so that the party can choose which seat the candidate will take. The provision also applies to independent candidates who could be assigned to more than one ward seat.

"If a party or independent candidate fails to exercise an election, the name of the candidate must be deleted from the list. If the deleted name is that of a candidate who stood to be designated to a ward seat, the deletion will result in a by- election," the Commission said.

The final names of elected councillors would be published in the Government Gazette once these processes are complete.

Equal number of votes received

The Commission said an election must result in certainty of outcomes. In this regard, item 8 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act provides that in the event of two or more ward candidates receiving an equal number of votes, the result will be determined by lot.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the recent elections, four ward contests were determined by lots.

These are:

- Ward 7 in Mnquma Municipality in the Eastern Cape

- Ward 14 in Maluti A Phofung Municipality in the Free State

- Ward 5 in Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality in Limpopo

- Ward 17 in Steve Tshwete Municipality in Mpumalanga

"There are 10 526 seats available in the 2026 Local Government Elections. These comprise, on the one hand, 8 825 local council seats (4 485 ward seats and 4 340 PR seats). On the other hand, there are 1 701 district council seats consisting of 707 directly elected and 994 indirectly elected councillors," the Commission said.

The Commission said 707 district council seats,40% of the total, had been filled through the district proportional representation ballot.

The remaining 994 seats, or 60%, will be filled when local councillors elect representatives from among themselves to serve on district councils.

"The Electoral Commission is responsible for managing the election of local council representatives to the district council," it said.

The Commission urged elected representatives and political parties to closely follow the unfolding final processes and adhere to the prescribed deadlines to ensure the timely constitution of the new municipal councils.