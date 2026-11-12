Nigeria: Five Key Allies of Peter Obi Who Parted Ways With Him After 2023

The recent decision by Yunusa Tanko a leading figure in the Obidient Movement, to accept an appointment as Director-General of the presidential campaign council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate has once again drawn attention to the growing list of notable political associates who have distanced themselves from former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election, Obi has remained one of the country's most influential opposition politicians. However, several key figures who played important roles in his campaign, political structure, or movement have either left the Labour Party, aligned with other political interests, or openly criticized his political direction.

Obi is presently the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

These defections have triggered renewed debate about the cohesion of the political movement that emerged around Obi's 2023 presidential campaign.

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While Obi continues to command a loyal support base across the country, the departure of several high-profile associates underscores the challenge of maintaining political unity and building a durable structure ahead of the next electoral cycle.

However, his present alliance with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, is seen by many as a plus to him.

Below are five of such most prominent names.

YUNUSA TANKO

Perhaps the latest and most symbolic departure is that of Yunusa Tanko, who served as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and was one of the most visible defenders of Obi after the 2023 election.

Tanko was a key mobiliser of Obi's support base across the country and regularly represented the movement on national television and at political events. However, he recently accepted an appointment as Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council of SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, effectively moving away from Obi's political camp.

YUSUF DATTI BABA-AHMED

As Obi's running mate in the 2023 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed was one of the central figures of the Labour Party ticket. Although he has not openly defected to another political camp in the manner of some of Obi's former associates, reports indicate that he publicly expressed disagreements with aspects of Obi's political direction, fueling speculation about differences within the former presidential ticket.

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KENNETH OKONKWO

Actor, lawyer and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo was one of the most vocal spokespersons of the Obi campaign during the 2023 presidential race.

In July 2024, he announced his exit from the Labour Party and openly criticized Obi's handling of the party's leadership crisis. Okonkwo said he had lost confidence in Obi's ability to build a strong political platform capable of challenging the ruling party.

The disagreement later deepened, with Okonkwo becoming one of Obi's most outspoken critics and subsequently aligning politically with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

VALENTINE OZIGBO

Businessman and politician, Valentine Ozigbo, was one of Obi's closest political allies in Anambra State and joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 elections to support Obi's presidential bid.

However, in February 2025, Ozigbo resigned from the party, saying recent developments had convinced him that it was time to pursue a different political path. He later joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Although he informed Obi of his decision and spoke respectfully of him, the move marked a significant loss for Obi's political structure in Anambra.

ISAAC BALAMI

Isaac Balami served as Deputy Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign and was regarded as one of the key northern figures in the organisation.

Following the election, Balami moved away from Obi's political fold and later aligned himself with the ruling APC, adding to the list of former campaign insiders who chose a different political direction.