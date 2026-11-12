Somalia Launches $12.8 Billion Climate Investment Plan in Antalya

Antalya — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday launched a national climate investment plan requiring an estimated $12.8 billion over the next decade to help the country address the growing impact of climate change.

Hassan, accompanied by Environment and Climate Change Minister Bashir Mohamed Jama, unveiled the National Investment Plan under Somalia's Third National Climate Initiative in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The plan comprises seven pillars, 27 programmes and 44 investment initiatives targeting key sectors, including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, water, energy, healthcare and environmental protection.

Somalia is among the countries highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, particularly recurrent droughts and flooding, which have affected livelihoods, food security and access to essential services.

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Speaking at the launch, Hassan said his government had made considerable efforts to develop strategies for addressing environmental challenges but stressed that international financing and cooperation were essential to implementing them.

He called for greater international support to reduce the impact of droughts and floods and strengthen communities' resilience to climate change.

Representatives from the Danish government, the World Bank, United Nations agencies and the African Development Bank attended the launch.

The participants discussed potential financing opportunities and institutional support for implementing the plan, which aims to strengthen Somalia's capacity to respond to climate risks while supporting development across key economic sectors.

The estimated $12.8 billion investment requirement highlights the scale of resources Somalia says it needs to implement its climate priorities over the next 10 years.