Gambia: Childfund Urges Candidates to Put Children's Rights in Election Manifestos

ChildFund International The Gambia is urging political parties and presidential candidates to make children's rights, safety and welfare a priority in their plans for the December 2026 election.

Nfamara Dabo, the organisation's interim country director, made the call in an article titled Children Must Come First in The Gambia's Elections. He said elections shape national policies and priorities, but children's needs often receive little attention because children cannot vote or directly influence the outcome.

Dabo said children make up a significant share of The Gambia's population and are affected by decisions on education, healthcare, protection and economic opportunities. He urged candidates to explain how they would improve children's lives, rather than focusing only on winning political power.

He also warned that campaign activities could expose children to danger. Large crowds, campaign convoys, late-night rallies and busy events could lead to accidents, injuries or children becoming separated from caregivers, he said.

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"Children should not be used as tools for political mobilisation, publicity, or demonstrations of support," Dabo said. He urged parties and candidates to protect children's safety during campaign activities.

Dabo called on parents and caregivers to supervise children during the election period, know where they are and who they are with, and discourage them from attending overcrowded or late-night events. He said keeping children away from risky gatherings did not mean limiting their civic awareness.

He also urged media organisations, civil society groups, religious leaders and community leaders to help protect children, describing child protection as a shared responsibility.

Beyond safety, Dabo challenged candidates to include clear plans for improving children's lives in their manifestos. He listed better learning outcomes, reduced child poverty, stronger protection services, access to quality healthcare and opportunities for children to reach their potential among the issues requiring attention.

He said children's development should be central to national priorities, not treated as a secondary campaign issue. ChildFund International The Gambia, he added, remained committed to working with the government, families, communities and development partners to promote children's rights and welfare.

"Elections determine who will lead a nation, but the true test of leadership lies in how a society protects and invests in its children," Dabo said.