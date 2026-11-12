Gambia: IEC Says 18 Presidential Aspirants Submit Papers, Nine Withdraw

Eighteen of the 27 people who collected nomination papers for the December 5 presidential election had submitted them to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) by the end of the ninth day of nominations, the Commission says. Nine others withdrew without submitting their papers.

The nomination period began on November 3 and is due to close on November 14. The IEC said it received 18 submissions by the end of Day 9.

The nine who withdrew were the All Inclusive Party, Gambia Action Party and National Unity Party, and independent aspirants Musa Jallow, Ismaila Jobe, Alkali Cham, Sheikh Matarr Nyang, Omar Mbye and Fabakary Jammeh.

The IEC said six submissions had not been processed because the required D1 million deposit had not been paid. They were from the Democratic Party and independent candidates Salieu Jallow, Alieu Sowe, Joseph Henry Joof, Abdou Dampha and Papa Secka. The Democratic Party has since officially withdrawn from the nomination process.

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The Gambia Labour Party's submission, for aspirant Bakusa Dukureh, had also not been processed. The IEC said Dukureh had publicly acknowledged holding dual citizenship, and his senior secondary school certificate had been sent to the relevant authorities for verification.

The Commission reported that several other aspirants' papers had been processed or reviewed, though some still need to provide signatures or complete checks.

Modou Lamin Sima of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens needs 1,040 more registered-voter signatures nationally to meet the required total of 5,000. Independent aspirant Isatou Touray's papers had been processed, and the IEC said she did not need to submit further documents.

Ansu Sanneh of the National Builders Party needs 144 additional signatures from Banjul, 23 from Basse and 379 nationally. The IEC is also checking his citizenship.

Kebba Bojang of the National Democratic Party needs five more signatures from Banjul, 21 from Kanifing and 1,914 nationally. His senior secondary school certificate is also being verified.

Independent aspirant Bakary K. Badjie needs 125 more signatures from Banjul, 36 from Kanifing, 110 from Kerewan, 127 from Mansakonko, 44 from Janjanbureh and 91 from Basse. He also needs 2,310 additional signatures nationally.

The IEC said Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the United Party did not need to submit further documents or signatures.

Ebrima Tabora Manneh of the People's Alliance Party needs 57 additional signatures from Kanifing, eight from Mansakonko and three from Janjanbureh, as well as 1,507 nationally.

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The Commission said the papers submitted by UDP leader Ousainu Darboe and National People's Party leader Adama Barrow had been processed, with no further documents or signatures required. The papers submitted by independent aspirants Lamin J. Darbo and Almameh Gibba were still being processed.

The IEC said it would continue updating the public on submissions and corrections. It planned to issue acceptance of nomination to qualified candidates on Thursday, November 12, at 3 p.m.