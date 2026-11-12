Liberian Metallurgist Jutta Kikeson Completes Global Women in Mining Mentorship

Jutta Kikeson, a metallurgist at ArcelorMittal Liberia's iron ore concentrator plant in Yekepa, has completed a six-month global mentoring program for women in mining as the only participant from Liberia and one of just three selected from ArcelorMittal's operations worldwide.

The International Women in Resources Mentoring Programme is run annually by International Women in Mining with delivery partner Metisphere. It connects women in the mining and resources sector across more than 40 countries, aiming to build leadership confidence, break down career barriers, and advance gender inclusion in mining and heavy industry.

Kikeson completed the program's one-on-one mentoring sessions, training modules, webinars and networking events virtually from Liberia. She traveled to London on Oct. 17 for the final week, which included networking events, an intensive leadership workshop and the official closing ceremony on Oct. 22 and 23.

"Being selected for the program is an honor and a source of deep gratitude," Kikeson said. "This achievement holds special meaning for me as I am the only participant from Liberia and one of just three individuals chosen from across ArcelorMittal. Beyond being a personal milestone, it is an opportunity to highlight the skills, potential, and capabilities of Liberian women in the mining sector."

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She credited ArcelorMittal Liberia for the opportunity and said the program had a meaningful impact on her personal and professional development.

"The most important lesson I've taken away is the significance of taking ownership of my professional growth," she said. "Through mentoring, I've learned that while technical expertise is vital, self-assurance, clear communication, relationship-building, and the courage to step outside my comfort zone are equally essential."

Kikeson said she plans to apply what she learned directly to her operational and technical work at the plant.

"This experience enables me to approach daily tasks with greater confidence and deeper insight," she said. "As a metallurgist, I am now better equipped to tackle technical challenges strategically."

She said she hopes her achievement will encourage more young Liberian women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"I encourage young Liberian women to believe in their abilities, invest in their education, and pursue their ambitions without being held back by gender stereotypes," she said. "With persistence and dedication, you can succeed in the mining industry and inspire others to follow."

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Looking ahead, Kikeson said she wants to build a leadership career that creates opportunities for Liberian professionals.

"My goal is to continue enhancing my metallurgical knowledge and problem-solving skills while growing into a leadership role where I can drive continuous improvement, mentor emerging professionals, and nurture future Liberian talent in the mining sector," she said.

ArcelorMittal is a gold sponsor of the program.