Sudan Traders 'Missing Millions' As Hackers Target Bankak App

More than 50 traders and customers in West Kordofan say millions of Sudanese pounds have been stolen from their Bank of Khartoum accounts through its Bankak mobile banking application. They are preparing collective legal action, accusing the bank of failing to safeguard their deposits.

The Dar Hamar Emergency Rooms say they have documented more than 50 cases of theft involving Bank of Khartoum customers, including traders operating in the Umbadir area of North Kordofan.

Azzam Hamed, the Emergency Rooms' spokesperson, tells Radio Dabanga that reported losses range from SDG 18 million to SDG 45 million per person. He accuses the bank of failing to freeze affected accounts after customers reported the thefts, with some discovering that their money had already been withdrawn when they visited branches.

Hamed says the affected traders are preparing collective legal action and have contacted the Central Bank of Sudan to demand tighter oversight. The Bank of Khartoum has thus far not responded to Radio Dabanga's requests for comment.

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Missing millions

Walid Ismail El Sadig says SDG 21 million was stolen from his account in two transfers: SDG 15 million on 14 October and SDG 6 million on 3 November.

After reporting the theft, he was advised to file a complaint with the public prosecution. He says he did so and was questioned, but the case has made no progress.

El Sadig also describes repeated failures when trying to verify his account balance through the bank's application. Although a bank employee confirmed his balance at a branch, verification through the M-PESA application and customer service continued to fail, returning a message that his details did not match.

He says he subsequently visited the prosecution office responsible for cybercrime cases, where he encountered many other customers reporting similar problems, most of them Bank of Khartoum account holders.

El Sadig accuses the bank of refusing to acknowledge a vulnerability in its application and of blaming customers for opening fraudulent links. He rejects this explanation and says he knows of others who have lost money in similar circumstances.

Another customer, who works in the Umbadir area of Sodari locality in West Kordofan, says SDG 12 million was stolen from his account on 14 October 2026. He says he had received no messages from any organisation and had not opened any links.

The money was transferred to another customer's account. After obtaining the recipient's details, he found that the person's telephone was switched off and that their account had also been compromised.

Legal action and demands

The Dar Hamar Emergency Rooms say they have written to the Bank of Khartoum, the Central Bank of Sudan, the Public Prosecution, and relevant judicial authorities, calling for action over the thefts.

They argue that banking regulations and civil law oblige the bank to protect customers' deposits and provide adequate cybersecurity. Any breach or technical vulnerability in its systems, they say, makes the bank liable for direct and consequential losses.

They also accuse the bank of failing to trace and freeze stolen funds after being notified, instead directing customers to file police reports. They say this amounts to negligence and has increased the losses.

Affected customers have filed criminal complaints, while legal committees are preparing collective lawsuits against the bank's executive management. The Emergency Rooms are also seeking regulatory penalties and the suspension of the bank's electronic banking service licences.

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They have urged residents to stop opening accounts with the Bank of Khartoum, suspend deposits, withdraw existing funds, and boycott its services until the stolen money is returned and customers are compensated.

Their demands include full reimbursement, the freezing of accounts that received fraudulent transfers, and investigations to identify those responsible in cooperation with security and judicial authorities. They have also called on the bank to hold employees accountable for what they describe as unprofessional treatment of customers seeking assistance.

The Emergency Rooms warn that they will intensify their legal and media campaign if the bank fails to respond promptly, insisting that all stolen money must be returned to its rightful owners.