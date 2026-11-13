Sudan: Aid Is the 'Only Hope' for Millions in Sudan, WFP Chief Warns, As Funding Cuts Deepen Hunger Crisis

The World Food Programme's (WFP) new Executive Director has warned that funding cuts are worsening Sudan's hunger crisis following his first field mission to the country, where he met families displaced by conflict and struggling to feed their children.

Sudan is facing one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. Since civil war erupted in 2023, millions have been displaced, hundreds of thousands have been killed and famine has become widespread.

"People facing acute hunger have three unfortunate choices: rebel, migrate or starve," WFP Luke Lindberg warned, calling for an end to the fighting and greater international support.

© WFP/Julian Civiero World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg visits Goz El Salam camp in Kosti, Sudan. 'Unprecedented conflict'

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"For many, WFP is their only hope in a time of unprecedented conflict," he stressed. The UN emergency food agency has been a key humanitarian intervener in the country.

In August, WFP was providing food assistance to more than four million people, including 880,000 in areas at risk of famine.

© WFP/Philippe Kropf Thousands of displaced families shelter at Daba Naira Camp in Tawilah, Sudan. But funding cuts have forced the agency to scale back its operations. It now reaches just over three million people, with an estimated 900,000 vulnerable people having lost their food assistance.

Insecurity, blocked roads and flood damage are further hampering aid deliveries as the conflict intensifies.

Collective action now

WFP urgently needs $520 million to provide lifesaving food and nutrition assistance to 5.4 million people through April 2027.

© WFP/Abubakar Garelnabei WFP delivers life-saving food assistance to vulnerable families in Ad Dabba, Northern State, Sudan. "In the simplest of terms, peace opens the door to food while conflict opens the door to hunger," said Mr. Lindberg.

"With collective action and additional resources, we can turn this crisis around. WFP has teams on the ground and stands ready to scale our assistance."