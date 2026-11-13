Rwanda: A Look At Genocide Suspects Deported From the U.S.

The deportation of Jean-Léonard Teganya from the United States on November 9 brings to eight the number of people deported from the US to Rwanda in connection with alleged or proven involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The deportations began with Enos Kagaba's return in 2005. Several followed after prison sentences in the US for immigration-related offences or other crimes.

Their legal circumstances in Rwanda vary. Some were convicted after their return, others had been sentenced in absentia by Gacaca courts, while others face ongoing proceedings.

Jean-Léonard Teganya

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Teganya, 55, was handed over to Rwandan authorities at Kigali International Airport on November 9 and arrested.

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According to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), he was indicted in Rwanda in 2014 over his alleged involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity committed in the former Butare Prefecture, including areas now in Huye District.

During the Genocide, Teganya was a medical student at the former National University of Rwanda and an intern at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB).

Unlike several earlier deportees, Teganya had not been convicted by Gacaca courts. His case is therefore expected to proceed through the ordinary judicial process.

Enos Kagaba

Kagaba was the first of the eight to be deported from the US, returning to Rwanda in May 2005.

He was accused of spearheading massacres in the former Kibuye Prefecture. After his return, his case was reviewed, and on October 6, 2011, a Gacaca court in Karongi District convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Jean-Marie Vianney Mudahinyuka

Mudahinyuka, also known as Zuzu, was deported in January 2011 after serving 42 months in a US prison for assaulting a police officer and lying on immigration documents.

He had assumed the identity of Thierry Rugamba and claimed Burundian nationality.

In Rwanda, the Nyakabanda Gacaca Court had convicted him in absentia in 2008 and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

Upon his return, he was informed of his right to seek a review of the conviction but did not apply. He subsequently served the sentence.

Marie-Claire Mukeshimana

Mukeshimana was deported in December 2011 after US immigration authorities identified irregularities in the documents permitting her to enter and live in the country.

The Mbazi Gacaca Court had convicted her in absentia and sentenced her to 19 years in prison over involvement in the killing of children at a convent in the former Butare Prefecture.

After her return, authorities informed her of her right to challenge the conviction because she had been tried in her absence.

Léopold Munyakazi

Munyakazi, a former university lecturer, was deported in September 2016.

Rwandan authorities described him as one of the ideologues of the Genocide. Prosecutors accused him of promoting anti-Tutsi ideology before and during the Genocide and helping mobilise killings in the former Kayenzi area.

He was initially convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced to life imprisonment. Those convictions were overturned on appeal in 2018, while his conviction for genocide denial was upheld, carrying a nine-year prison sentence.

In February 2021, he received an additional five-year sentence for separate genocide-denial offences.

Béatrice Munyenyezi

Munyenyezi was deported in April 2021 after serving a 10-year US prison sentence for fraudulently obtaining American citizenship by concealing her alleged role during the Genocide.

In 2024, the Huye Intermediate Court convicted her of four genocide-related offences and sentenced her to life imprisonment.

On September 30, 2026, the High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes dismissed her appeal and upheld the sentence.

Oswald Rurangwa

Rurangwa, also known as Oswald Rukemuye, was deported in October 2021.

He was accused of leading Interahamwe militia in Gisozi during the Genocide. A Gacaca court had convicted him in absentia in 2007 and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Following his return, he was informed of his right to challenge the conviction and assigned a lawyer by the Rwanda Bar Association.

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The charges against him included murder as a crime against humanity and complicity in genocide.

Ahmed Napoleon Mbonyunkiza

Mbonyunkiza was deported in March 2025 after serving a 15-year US prison sentence for sexual assault-related offences.

The Nyakabanda Gacaca Court had convicted him in absentia in 2007 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Following his return, the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court remanded him in custody. He sought provisional release and a retrial.

According to the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals' November 2025 report, his pre-trial proceedings were ongoing at that time.

Cooperation on outstanding cases

NPPA spokesperson Faustin Nkusi described Teganya as the eighth Genocide fugitive deported from the US to Rwanda since 2007, although the documented cases include Kagaba's return in 2005.

Nkusi said Rwanda also has outstanding indictments against suspected Genocide fugitives in other countries.

The NPPA has commended US authorities for their cooperation on deportations and legal assistance, describing the collaboration as part of broader efforts to combat impunity.