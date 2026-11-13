Ethiopia, UK Discuss COP32 Preparations and Climate Cooperation

12 November 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have discussed preparations for the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32), with a focus on strengthening climate cooperation and advancing Ethiopia's priorities ahead of the global summit in 2027.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, where Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President-Designate, Gedion Timothewos, and Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator, Fitsum Assefa, held bilateral talks with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

During the meeting, Gedion highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing climate action initiatives and stressed the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to address the growing threat of climate change.

Foreign Secretary Miliband, meanwhile, reaffirmed the UK's readiness to support Ethiopia's priorities and preparations for COP32, signaling its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Ethiopia ahead of the landmark climate conference.

The engagement underscores Ethiopia's efforts to build international partnerships and mobilize support as it prepares to host COP32 in 2027, providing a major platform to advance global climate action and amplify the priorities of developing countries, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.