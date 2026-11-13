Ethiopia, UK Discuss COP32 Preparations and Climate Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have discussed preparations for the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32), with a focus on strengthening climate cooperation and advancing Ethiopia's priorities ahead of the global summit in 2027.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, where Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President-Designate, Gedion Timothewos, and Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator, Fitsum Assefa, held bilateral talks with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

During the meeting, Gedion highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing climate action initiatives and stressed the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to address the growing threat of climate change.

Foreign Secretary Miliband, meanwhile, reaffirmed the UK's readiness to support Ethiopia's priorities and preparations for COP32, signaling its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Ethiopia ahead of the landmark climate conference.

The engagement underscores Ethiopia's efforts to build international partnerships and mobilize support as it prepares to host COP32 in 2027, providing a major platform to advance global climate action and amplify the priorities of developing countries, it was learned.